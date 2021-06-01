 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Roxy Music, The Specials, Danielle Dax, Icehouse, and The Alarm. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #222. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
24
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

82 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Jun 2021 at 12:30 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note:

The pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ is tentatively scheduled for June 22.

I say tentatively, because, you know, stuff. Like they could change my show days/time. But otherwise, yah, that should probaby be about right.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Programming Note:

The pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ is tentatively scheduled for June 22.

I say tentatively, because, you know, stuff. Like they could change my show days/time. But otherwise, yah, that should probaby be about right.


Da!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Programming Note:

The pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ is tentatively scheduled for June 22.

I say tentatively, because, you know, stuff. Like they could change my show days/time. But otherwise, yah, that should probaby be about right.


Bah! Listeners! What do THEY know?

er, I mean, 'Standing' by...
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw the Alarm open for U2 on the War tour.I had never heard them before and I loved them.  The rocked all acoustic instruments including a stand-up bass.  So I bought their record, which was way over-produced compared to the live show, with horns and overdubs. Still, I have the memories.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Awright everybody?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Earguy: I saw the Alarm open for U2 on the War tour.I had never heard them before and I loved them.  The rocked all acoustic instruments including a stand-up bass.  So I bought their record, which was way over-produced compared to the live show, with horns and overdubs. Still, I have the memories.


interesting, because many fans consider declaration (which would have been the album that came out after the war tour) to be their strongest release. but whatever your taste, it's certainly not the most over-produced.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ready for today's shenaigans.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318]


I'm about to go make some Marmite toast for lunch. I'll be ready for anything.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
KUCI

Get your UC infection here, K?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318]

I'm about to go make some Marmite toast for lunch. I'll be ready for anything.


You want a Gila monster to lick you on the shin?  'Cause that could happen!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318]

I'm about to go make some Marmite toast for lunch. I'll be ready for anything.

You want a Gila monster to lick you on the shin?  'Cause that could happen!


ohpleaseohpleaseohplease
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


there will be no shenanigans today. tomfoolery, sure, maybe. but no shenanigans, no sir no way no how.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

there will be no shenanigans today. tomfoolery, sure, maybe. but no shenanigans, no sir no way no how.


Are you sure? I'm here ;)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

there will be no shenanigans today. tomfoolery, sure, maybe. but no shenanigans, no sir no way no how.


Dammit

*puts shenanigans back in the shenanigan box*
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow. The Cure have just put CURÆTION-25 on amazon prime
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

there will be no shenanigans today. tomfoolery, sure, maybe. but no shenanigans, no sir no way no how.


But I spent all weekend practicing my frown...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bonus points for socalnewwaver is he includes the word "shenanigans" in today's intro?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Ready for today's shenaigans.

[media.giphy.com image 480x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

there will be no shenanigans today. tomfoolery, sure, maybe. but no shenanigans, no sir no way no how.

Are you sure? I'm here ;)


well, in that case...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today on "Ask a Leader", music from a mid-70s cop show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.