(ARL Now)   Arlington VA, with half Wyoming's population living in 26 sq. miles, went all-in on COVID vaccinations earlier this spring. The result? A net of only 5 new COVID cases in the last 7 days, with -1 cases reported over one 5 day period last week   (arlnow.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 1:31 PM



Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As for Wyoming: https://www.nytimes.com/inte​ractive/20​21/us/wyoming-covid-cases.html

They're still averaging 70 cases a day, with 60,144 total cases (10,392 per capita) so far and 719 deaths.

Arlington, over the whole pandemic, had 15,291 total cases (6,456 per capita) so far and 256 deaths.  The community also went all-in on social distancing, masking, and other safety protocols from the middle of last March onward.

It's almost as if those things work!
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farking up social distancing in a population density of 6/sq. mile is.....really something.

Why do those people get 2 senators again?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They show us the best way to wyom.
 
Leecy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm next door in Alexandria, VA and got the notification last week about the -1 and wondered how that worked...!

#Vaccinated
 
snowshovel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So they managed to match Florida's results with a lot of expended efforts?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That reminds me, how's Sweden doing?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even here in Georgia we're at our lowest daily average since 4/1/2020.  Pandemic is pretty much over in much of the US thanks to vaccinations and those who were willing to get sick rather than face a single inconvenience.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So they managed to match Florida's results with a lot of expended efforts?


Low effort.

Try harder.  It's a shame to see someone sit and collect money for such shiat work.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So they managed to match Florida's results with a lot of expended efforts?


There is a lot of bureaucrats there...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Even here in Georgia we're at our lowest daily average since 4/1/2020.  Pandemic is pretty much over in much of the US thanks to vaccinations and those who were willing to get sick rather than face a single inconvenience.


It's still raging among non-vaccinated.  Hospitals aren't jacked up and treatment protocols are keeping people alive, but infection rates among non-vaccinated people are as high as ever.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Rapmaster2000: Even here in Georgia we're at our lowest daily average since 4/1/2020.  Pandemic is pretty much over in much of the US thanks to vaccinations and those who were willing to get sick rather than face a single inconvenience.

It's still raging among non-vaccinated.  Hospitals aren't jacked up and treatment protocols are keeping people alive, but infection rates among non-vaccinated people are as high as ever.


'Not dying' is not enough of an incentive for these overgrown toddlers to get vaccinated.

/let_them_crash.jpg
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting experiment.
When you do the opposite of Republicans, things are better for everyone.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I saw my first commercial for Regeneron this morning. The big guns are finally being made available to the rest of us schlubs.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: foo monkey: Rapmaster2000: Even here in Georgia we're at our lowest daily average since 4/1/2020.  Pandemic is pretty much over in much of the US thanks to vaccinations and those who were willing to get sick rather than face a single inconvenience.

It's still raging among non-vaccinated.  Hospitals aren't jacked up and treatment protocols are keeping people alive, but infection rates among non-vaccinated people are as high as ever.

'Not dying' is not enough of an incentive for these overgrown toddlers to get vaccinated.

/let_them_crash.jpg


Liberals saying they should get vaccinated and/or wear a mask is an extremely strong disincentive for them to do either.

There's also the "racism and attempted genocide" aspect, because the whole Anti-Mask thing began shortly after scientists discovered that Black people are more likely than White people to catch covid, and more likely to die or suffer permanent debilitation from covid.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just in case people were curious.

Politics & Voting in Arlington, Virginia
The Political Climate in Arlington, VA is Strongly liberal.
Arlington County, VA is Very liberal. In Arlington County, VA 80.6% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 17.1% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 2.3% voted Independent.
In the last Presidential election, Arlington county remained overwhelmingly Democratic, 80.6% to 17.1%.
Arlington county voted Democratic in every Presidential election since 2000 see http://www.bestplaces.net/voting/city​/​virginia/arlington

I lived in Arlington, Va. from the early 80's and left in 95 and I don't even remember any elected Republican in the county.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Almost like vaccination works as advertised.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

For the most part the immediate DC area did pretty well, but that's also because a large majority of their workers could immediately start working from home and hunker down. Arlington county doesn't have to worry about meat packing plants. Also, we could afford and had the ability to have everything delivered. I doubt if I lived in Wyoming I could have all my food delivered to me every week even if I wanted to pay for it.

Also, if this data is in any way accurate, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans make up almost 86% of the deaths in the state. And the Pacific Islanders make up .1% of the population. What the hell is going on there?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

For the most part the immediate DC area did pretty well, but that's also because a large majority of their workers could immediately start working from home and hunker down. Arlington county doesn't have to worry about meat packing plants. Also, we could afford and had the ability to have everything delivered. I doubt if I lived in Wyoming I could have all my food delivered to me every week even if I wanted to pay for it.

Also, if this data is in any way accurate, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans make up almost 86% of the deaths in the state. And the Pacific Islanders make up .1% of the population. What the hell is going on there?


There's probably an equivalent of a Chinatown that got hit bad. Since everyone there would kind of know each other and participate in cultural events together, it would spread through the closed environment quickly.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Arlington: The Rap
Youtube 4T1RMuoQnKo

5 people? I wonder which Starbucks had an outbreak.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Breaking news: vaccines and shiat work. Someone call the 1940s.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

republic!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the standard unit of measure is Rhode Islands, do they not understand that ?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Interesting experiment.
When you do the opposite of Republicans, things are better for everyone.


Wyoming is mostly republican and has high vaccination #S.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Leecy: I'm next door in Alexandria, VA and got the notification last week about the -1 and wondered how that worked...!

#Vaccinated


Hey fellow Alexandrian! *waves*
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Falls Church checking in!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yay Science!

/and many thanks to the medical pros treating those whose reject science
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wyoming is mostly republican and has high vaccination #S.


Wyoming is 45th in vaccinations among all states and DC at 32%.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronaviru​s​-covid-19/vaccine-tracker
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Falls Church checking in!


o/
 
