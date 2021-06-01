 Skip to content
(CNN)   A list of all the hidden costs you really should be considering before you commit to that superyacht purchase   (cnn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whale removal is quite costly?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sumpin' I'll never have to worry about.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat - Bust Out Another Thousand

Yacht - Yet Another Couple Hundred Thousand?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just raid the treasury of the nation-state that I overthrew to make the purchase anyway.

You people sound poor.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the quickest way to become a millionaire?  Be a multimillionaire and buy a boat.

Buying a boat is the second happiest day of your life.  Selling the boat is the first.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can buy and live aboard a sub-50 foot motor yacht for about what you'd pay for a small beachfront condo in the Keys, with similar annual expenses.

There's a ton of inventory in the under $250k trawler style yacht market, and if you have a fair amount of DIY skills to maintain it, you're looking at a great way to spend your retirement.

Do the up front work to get your USCG pilot's license, and that'll shave a significant amount off your insurance premiums.

Also work with your insurer to plan a travel itinerary that minimizes exposure to hurricane season if you're on the east coast.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He estimates that a 150-foot superyacht will cost around $2 million a year or roughly $200,000 a week to run.

Is this the guy that teaches cop math?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: He estimates that a 150-foot superyacht will cost around $2 million a year or roughly $200,000 a week to run.

Is this the guy that teaches cop math?


Crew, insurance, dockage fees, fuel... beep boop beep boop...

Probably not that far off.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why I'm planning to keep any yacht I buy at under 100 ft. It just makes sense, economically speaking.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This is why I'm planning to keep any yacht I buy at under 100 ft. It just makes sense, economically speaking.


You don't have to artificially limit yourself, though. A better solution would be to buy a superyacht that's large enough to house a much smaller yacht that's in the 100 foot range. Then you just keep the big yacht permanently anchored somewhere, which will avoid much of the so-called "hidden costs," and only use the smaller yacht when you need to get around. You don't want people thinking that you only have a small boat because you can't afford a real one, after all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I highly recommend just the one helipad.  Two is just showing off.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hidden cost: getting beat up by other billionaires for rolling up to the dock in your dorky yacht.

specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dont forget the walk in freezer for dead hooker storage.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
10-15% of purchase price for annual maintenance and operation?

Checks TFA, yep.
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Considering this is the biggest and best yacht I'd be able to afford, I think I'm OK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Docking fees in Senegal a whole lot more I expensive than Monaco.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I highly recommend just the one helipad.  Two is just showing off.


We stayed at a resort in San Diego for a conference.  There was a yacht in one of the slips a with helipad.  It had (I think) DEA stickers pasted on all the windows.  But yeah, government got that boat.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stupid article is stupid. If you can afford a super yacht, you can also afford the "hidden costs", which means they are just "costs" and there's nothing "hidden" about them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Stupid article is stupid. If you can afford a super yacht, you can also afford the "hidden costs", which means they are just "costs" and there's nothing "hidden" about them.


Clearly you've never seen new cars with unfixed damage that is clearly old .
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why will no one accept our MASSIVE YACHTS?

Free Massive Yachts
Youtube 03K1cR9qQZM
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Barfmaker: He estimates that a 150-foot superyacht will cost around $2 million a year or roughly $200,000 a week to run.

Is this the guy that teaches cop math?

Crew, insurance, dockage fees, fuel... beep boop beep boop...

Probably not that far off.


52 weeks in a year. 52 x 200,000 is not 2 mil....
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is irrelevant to my interests...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
News: The economy is doing great! Super yacht sales have been booming.

Also News: Socialism and longpig recipes are on the rise. Could it be World of Warcraft? Stay tuned!
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love that "art" is one of the things listed as a cost they might not have considered. Heaven forbid your superyacht doesn't have appropriately expensive paintings onboard.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Dont forget the walk in freezer for dead hooker storage.


You are in the middle of the ocean.  Chicken wire and a few cement blocks will take care of any problems.
 
