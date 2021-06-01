 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   This article on how to deal with aggressive drivers might as well just say, "Let them do whatever they want and under no circumstances try to hurt their precious fee-fees"   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: A couple weekends ago I was behind a driver who was weaving all over the road in moderate traffic. It wasn't just my opinion, other drivers were honking when he would drift into one lane or the other, and one even got next to him and yelled something. This was on the Chesapeake Bay bridge which is quite long and doesn't seem like it would be very forgiving of a crash. We realized that he couldn't or wouldn't stop driving so dangerously, so eventually Mrs. Day called 911. The dispatcher kept us on the phone while directing an officer to the scene. 5 minutes later the police had him. I felt bad for putting the police on him, but would've felt worse to let him maybe get someone killed.
/CSB
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep out of their f*cking way and all 911," isn't bad advice.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What do you think you are going to do, dipshiat? Teach the a life lesson? For your next trick you gonna use reason and logic on Qumpers?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CSB: I've called the cops on drunk drivers on 3 occasions and followed them for at least 30 minutes (happenstance) and never saw a cop show up.
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

The only reason I didn't mind Driver's Ed.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Big mistake, feeling bad about that.  We do that all the time, every time.

And on the topic at hand:  I noticed here in Cedar Rapids that right after the 1/6 fiasco the number of super aggressive driver events went sky high.  I carefully don't fall into the trap.  I just ignore unless they appear to be truly dangerous.
 
Naido
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A 29-year-old man got out of his car and allegedly pulled out a machete on a man and a woman, police say.
He drove away, and no one was hurt. However, police say it's another example of road rage in the capital region

Road rage?  It was calm and rational!  I knew that if I waved a machete, they'd back off.  Duh!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, that is the smart thing to do, Subby. Let them get far ahead or far behind you and get on with your life. Otherwise YOU become the dumbass aggressive driver.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We've had quite a few road rage incidents here end up with somebody getting killed. The cops will tell you; don't make eye contact and don't engage. Some of these psychos are just looking for a reason.

The last one I remember this murdering fark followed another driver for a few miles, they pulled into a parking lot and the lunatic ran over and shot the guy.

The risk versus reward here for traffic incidents is not good.
 
special20
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB: months ago ... ♪ I was driving all night, my hands wet on the wheel. There's a voice in my head that drove my heel; It's my baby callin' says: "I need you here" and it's a half past four, and I'm shifting gear. ♫

Some drunk, crazy at 3am was blocking two lanes, I-10 in Louisiana. If you tried to pass, he'd cut you off - totally DNGAF. When he took a try at me, I got off the the highway at a very convenient exit. Waited a for the lights, got back onto the highway. By the time I caught up to the idiot, the cops had him pulled over, and strapped to the trunk of his car in handcuffs.

/CSB
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thanks for the effort. Someone did this when a drunk driver crashed into my parked car one night about 10 years ago, and the cops did catch up eventually. I head the crash from inside and ran out as fast as I could, but only barely caught a glimpse of a truck pulling away and had no chance to get a license plate. The guy blew a .28, which is close to alcohol poisoning level. I am thankful my parked car is all he hit. (Of course he had no insurance and was an insolvent lowlife but I think of the $500 deductible as a reasonable price to pay for possibly saving a life.)
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or you can shoot them and eat the banana.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

heard
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I try to instigate them into a fury
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've had people get all pissed for some perceived slight. I just laugh and laugh. I mean big, open mouth guffawing right in the car. Make sure they know my day is going fine and they ain't ruining it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An armed society is a self-entitled society.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Get a machete rack in the back window.  Then you don't even need to stop.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean....confronting one of these assholes can get you shot or run-over. Take a video, get their license plate and call the police.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not going to confront some angry dipshiat unless absolutely necessary, subby. Wild West 2: Rapid Fire isn't my scene. Call 911 and let the cops deal with it
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry subby.  This article has good advice.  What do you recommend, instigating them further?  Raging back at them?  None of that sounds very safe.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

What about pointed sticks?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I try to instigate them into a furry


Fixed that for my own amusement.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe it makes you feel like a chicken shiat but the fact is the number one way to ensure your safety in a potentially dangerous confrontation is to simply walk away or disengage from that confrontation.

If a guy comes flying past you or whatever in a car driving recklessly the best thing you can do for your safety is let him go

Of course if you're not chicken go Mad Max on his ass
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But somebody is doing something bad and I unilaterally elected myself to be the one who corrects them in our society!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I called the police on a weaving driver the other day, but I had already passed him quickly because I didn't want to be behind whatever accident he was likely to cause. So I wasn't able to give a great description or stay with him to help direct the police.  I dunno if they ever got him.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I've had people get all pissed for some perceived slight. I just laugh and laugh. I mean big, open mouth guffawing right in the car. Make sure they know my day is going fine and they ain't ruining it.


This you?
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
watch W.C. Fields' "If I Had A Million".
 
v2micca
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Right subby.  Because getting into dick measuring contest with a road rage driver is such a better solution.

Don't be stupid.  Put distance between yourself and the road rager and notify the authorities, preferably in that order.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Every weekend I rode my bike up 85 to an ex's place and at least 25% of the time I had some road rager mad at me because I wouldn't get out of their way.  ProTip:  If I'm holding you up it's because of the person in front of me holding ME up, and on 85 it was almost always a semi.

The worst was when they'd get a foot off my ass despite nowhere for me to go - right lane was full of cars, too.

I started open carrying a big honkin .45 for those trips.  Never had to draw it, and I never had people that aggressive again.

Rode up a couple times with a rifle slung over my shoulder; we did a lot of shooting on her property.  Despite there being no reasonable way for me to use the rifle while riding people gave me a wide berth, lol.  The few cops I ever saw smiled and waved, and sometimes chuckled.  It's not like I was doing anything illegal.
 
jlt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Was that the Bay Bridge Tunnel? If so, yikes you did the absolute correct thing.

I've also called the cops on what I was assuming were VERY drunk drivers(2x) and been brushed off.
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If there's a person in your circle that constantly has stories of personally experiencing road raging drivers, there is a reason for that.  I'm guessing Subby is also that person.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I don't think a better example could've been given. No wonder I've had such an affinity to that gif. Give him a well-trimmed beard, and that's pretty much me in the car.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "Keep out of their f*cking way and all 911," isn't bad advice.


Yeah let the professionals handle this one instead of risking your life or Karening
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shut up!
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Driving home from work the other day, I get a call from my wife, she says "Careful on your way home honey, it's just been on the news there's some idiot driving on the wrong side of the freeway". I says "One idiot? There's hundreds of them!".
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DRINK!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let the Wookie win:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Vee-One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Part of being a good driver is knowing to just avoid the road raging assholes.  You can't fix them so treat them like a tornado - just get out of the way and hope they don't hit your home.  Certainly don't try to stop them.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skyotter: An armed society is a self-entitled society.


The problem isn't an armed society.  The problem is not an unarmed society.  The problem is a partially armed society.
 
