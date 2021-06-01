 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Greek Islands gonna party like it's 2019   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Tourism, country's official tourist season, US visitors, early April, party island, World Tourism Organization, busy summer months, leisure travelers  
•       •       •

622 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 7:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timmy, are you aware of the lifestyles of the ancient Greeks?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What what?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A country with history of the common people evading the government in taxation is telling me that the population have gotten vaccinated and it's safe to visit.

Alrighty then.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Balkinodsknowingly
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If sloppy drunk British college students is your thing, I guess.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is so much incredible shiat to see in greece.
mykonos douchebags will never be on the list.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If sloppy drunk British college students is your thing, I guess.


Hey, that's a hurtful stereotype!

Some of them are German.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Brother, you don't need to turn me away
I was waiting down at the ancient gate

You go
Wherever you go today
You go today
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't forget your Windex.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Brother, you don't need to turn me away
I was waiting down at the ancient gate

You go
Wherever you go today
You go today


Darn, embed didn't work:

Fleet Foxes - Mykonos [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube DT-dxG4WWf4
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And you will go to Mykonos
With a mission of a drunken toast
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Brother, you don't need to turn me away
I was waiting down at the ancient gate

You go
Wherever you go today
You go today

Darn, embed didn't work:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DT-dxG4W​Wf4]


Haven't heard from that band in a minute.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Always thought owning/running a youth hostel on one of the Greek islands would be a nice way to make a living.  Especially the endless stream of beautiful women from all around the world.  With the rest of Greece to explore during the off-season.

As long as I could afford a dedicated staff to clean up after the drunken revellers.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Ragin' Asian: If sloppy drunk British college students is your thing, I guess.

Hey, that's a hurtful stereotype!

Some of them are German.


Despite their mid-20th Century history, Germans these days keep their weird stuff behind closed doors or paywall websites.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.