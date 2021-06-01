 Skip to content
(ABC Action News) Alligator fractures skull of diver and 34 staples in head. Chubbs Peterson gives it a thumb up (abcactionnews.com)
17
    More: Scary, Florida, Alligator, Jeffrey Heim, years of diving experience, bite force, American Alligator, Tampa man, alligator bit Heim  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline deserves to be nominated for HOTY.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck around with alligators and find out, I guess.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The alligator fractured the 34 staples in his own head, or in the diver's head? We must be clear about this detail.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, "Heim said he encountered the alligator while looking for shark teeth in Venice."

Not sure if fail or very near success.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why did he have staples in his head in the first place?
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't swim in alligator infested waters during mating season...dumbass.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This really needs a photoshop contest
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How's the alligator?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Good boy.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: [Fark user image image 425x239]
This really needs a photoshop contest


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alligator Rule 34: don't put your head in an alligator's mouth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heim is an advocate for marine life

*most marine life, now.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Alligator Rule 34: don't put your head in an alligator's mouth.


If it were Alligator Rule 34, that would usually involve putting about putting things into the alligator, or the reverse if that's what you're into.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good ol he town news! I have lived here for over 35 years and I have never even stuck a toe in a fresh water lake or river. The Myakka's water is so black that you wouldn't know if a gator or a snake is two feet away from you!
 
