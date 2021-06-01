 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   High school teacher quits his job to chase TikTok fame, becomes face of Honey Baked Ham   (tampabay.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, High school, Casey Hamilton, Tikki Tikki Tembo, Tom Kenny, Frank Caliendo, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Hamilton, Hamilton's own face  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 6:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a strain of marijuana?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well with the low pay of some teachers, and the money some of these people on social media make, it may not have been a bad career move.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hamilton is actually a lot like a pair of Crocs: comforting, immediately funny, utterly unpretentious, and actually pretty great if you can get over yourself.

I hate everything about everyone involved with this article.
 
Blink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Hamilton is actually a lot like a pair of Crocs: comforting, immediately funny, utterly unpretentious, and actually pretty great if you can get over yourself.

I hate everything about everyone involved with this article.


Actually, I'm kinda surprised he doesn't have a nickname like "Hammy".  That would check _all_ the hate boxes.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still won't be nearly as famous as ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Bobby Hill as an adult.
 
Number 216
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ham Girl!
Youtube KWikGqr-OMw
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chinese spies succeed in removing free spirited teacher who taught comarts from school system.

Sad!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is a certain type of people who dedicate their existence to being a positive influence to the next generation, for the actual long-term good of human kind.  Of these people, many become teachers.

This guy is just more creative.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: It's Bobby Hill as an adult.


I can't imagine a greater threat to Xi Jinping than an adult Bobby Hill teaching endless crops of Floridians to generate new media.

No wonder he was targeted for distraction.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

From the Utica School District?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.