 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The DSM may no longer recognize sexual addiction as a thing, however there is such a thing as Sexual Addiction Anonymous - full of very repressed, but very horny Christians   (yahoo.com) divider line
77
    More: Giggity, Human sexuality, Sexual addiction, Addiction, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Sex Addicts Anonymous, sex addict, sexual act  
•       •       •

1059 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tried a co-ed meeting once but I felt so anxious and embarrassed that I threw up my Chick-fil-A sandwich the second I got home.

It's sentences like this that make me dismiss this as nothing more than a fictional troll.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My last girlfriend was religious.  Never again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: My last girlfriend was religious.  Never again.


You didn't like when she said "oh god!" a million times while having sex?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God damn.  I hope after that ordeal she bought a ticket to Italy and spent a few mounts romping through the countryside.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if there any openings. I would like to attend and confess my sins.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

steklo: I wonder if there any openings. I would like to attend and confess my sins.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This week, I ... um ... I've been struggling with watching porn again," she continues.

Sweat drips down my forehead and rests on top of my eyebrows. I listen to each of the women, in a clockwise direction, take a turn speaking. Soon it will be my turn. I feel a knot forming in my stomach and I'm overcome with a wave of nausea. They all continue to confess their transgressions of lust, masturbation, and late night pornography-viewing escapades.

-------

...and, I'm spent.

(I have sort-of experienced this in real life: Fundagelical college "Men's Groups" are intended in large part to serve as the fap police, and they do actually go around the room sometimes and confess to having masturbated this week. But it's way less hot when it's dorky 19 and 20-year old college guys. Unless you're into that sort of thing.)
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

UberDave: God damn.  I hope after that ordeal she bought a ticket to Italy and spent a few mounts romping through the countryside.


Indeed!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Benevolent Misanthrope: My last girlfriend was religious.  Never again.

You didn't like when she said "oh god!" a million times while having sex?


No, she didn't like it when I did.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the people at this meeting sit around in a circle?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: No, she didn't like it when I did.


Ah she's using the old 10 commandments, "thou shall not have any other gods"

well, I hope your better off without her then.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

You ever suck dick for marijuana sucking dick?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: steklo: Benevolent Misanthrope: My last girlfriend was religious.  Never again.

You didn't like when she said "oh god!" a million times while having sex?

No, she didn't like it when I did.


They usually don't mind that anywhere nears as much as when I start shouting my own name.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Prefers the old-school term 'satyriasis'.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend back in 1985 was a nympho. We dated for 3 years. Every day we had sex. Well, out of those 3 years, only 3 days of them, we didn't.

I miss her.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion. Not even once.

Humanity 2021 : star wars is totally made up!
Also humanity 2021 : these stories of invisible friends living in the clouds watching everything you do 24/7, counting your "sins" so they can send you to an invisible place where you get tortured for eternity after you die and that old 1500 years old book written by mentally disturbed people that was totally written by that same invisible man in the clouds is totally legit, I should base my whole life on that... yeah sounds cool!

Twilight books are more credible than any religion and yet I wont base my whole life on them because I aint a farking idiot.

/fark religion
//if you believe in religion, you have mental issues
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get sexual repression recognized as a mental illness?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I wonder if the people at this meeting sit around in a circle?


What kind of jerks would do that?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My girlfriend back in 1985 was a nympho. We dated for 3 years. Every day we had sex. Well, out of those 3 years, only 3 days of them, we didn't.

I miss her.


She says hi.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: (I have sort-of experienced this in real life: Fundagelical college "Men's Groups" are intended in large part to serve as the fap police


The fap police, they live inside of my head!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a great place to pick up easy chicks...

testical.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My girlfriend back in 1985 was a nympho.


I dated a nympho for a short time.  The problem with them is when you are done, a nympho is just getting warmed up.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methodist? I stopped reading there, but Methodists are pretty progressive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: They usually don't mind that anywhere nears as much as when I start shouting my own name


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"this one time, having sex, I called her mom"
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "This week, I ... um ... I've been struggling with watching porn again," she continues.

Sweat drips down my forehead and rests on top of my eyebrows. I listen to each of the women, in a clockwise direction, take a turn speaking. Soon it will be my turn. I feel a knot forming in my stomach and I'm overcome with a wave of nausea. They all continue to confess their transgressions of lust, masturbation, and late night pornography-viewing escapades.

-------

...and, I'm spent.

(I have sort-of experienced this in real life: Fundagelical college "Men's Groups" are intended in large part to serve as the fap police, and they do actually go around the room sometimes and confess to having masturbated this week. But it's way less hot when it's dorky 19 and 20-year old college guys. Unless you're into that sort of thing.)


Yeah, you gotta stick around after the meeting.  That's when they give each other brojobs to prevent their friends from committing the sin of masturbation.

It's the Christian thing to do!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something BDSM something DSM.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Penthouse letters have really gone downhill.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: The problem with them is when you are done, a nympho is just getting warmed up


I've got to say, those 3 years were a blessing. Being she was one of my firsts, I thought all girls liked having sex every day. so when I got a new girlfriend and found out the truth...

Boy,was I let down.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadly Spaghettis Monster?
Dear Spaghettis Monster?

If he gets between me and my Lord the FSM, it'll be the Deceased Spaghettis Monster.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Martian_Astronomer: (I have sort-of experienced this in real life: Fundagelical college "Men's Groups" are intended in large part to serve as the fap police

The fap police, they live inside of my head!


You joke, but that's actually the idea with most of those types of Christian cults: They don't need rigorous overbearing behavioral control if they can program your brain to constantly thought-police yourself all the time and compulsively report yourself when you screw up.

"Take every thought captive" is how it's phrased in 2nd Corinthians.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: steklo: My girlfriend back in 1985 was a nympho. We dated for 3 years. Every day we had sex. Well, out of those 3 years, only 3 days of them, we didn't.

I miss her.

She says hi.


With her mouth full?   She was pretty good at that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My girlfriend back in 1985 was a nympho. We dated for 3 years. Every day we had sex. Well, out of those 3 years, only 3 days of them, we didn't.

I miss her.


Those were the 3 best days of 1985 for me.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: My last girlfriend was religious.  Never again.


I'd tend to agree, but the religious aspect seems more or less orthogonal.  I spent much too long with a stone-cold atheist who was, as a theory, totally sexually liberated but in the sheets, "why don't you just officially come out as ace already?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: steklo: My girlfriend back in 1985 was a nympho. We dated for 3 years. Every day we had sex. Well, out of those 3 years, only 3 days of them, we didn't.

I miss her.

Those were the 3 best days of 1985 for me.


oh now that makes sense. On the 4th day, she told me she saw Jesus.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is from Smart Christian Woman Magazine and thus has relevance to the topic at hand.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how when you make something taboo, it gets fetishized.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
34 comments and none of them about how the author is kinda hot? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
tymothil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just making me want to re-watch Choke.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 423x346]


Ouch, I cut myself on that.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark is it so hard to base a community around "Do unto others as you would have them to unto you," but not shiat like this?
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is easily the worst letter to Penthouse I've ever rubbed one out to.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Can we get sexual repression recognized as a mental illness?


If there is money in it the DSM will recognize anything as mental illness.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah sex addiction - the morgellions disease of Christian psychology
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The level of self hatred and self righteousness 99% of people calling themselves "Christian" is both hilarious and infuriating. Mostly infuriating because these dumbasses have WAY more control and sway over the rest of intelligent society.

I remember a group in college like this that was literally just a hate group hiding behind their "religion." The main kid was 1000% an irredeemable asshole. I remember two plays he put on. One was about a guy that wakes up with "magic god hands" and gets bullied into a relationship with a girl who had syphilis??? It was total BS incel propaganda. The second was how yoga was satanic???

No idea where he ended up but my hope is at the bottom of a lake somewhere.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 423x346]


Better?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: steklo: [Fark user image 423x346]

Better?

[Fark user image 850x689]


Yes, Much better, thanks!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sexual addiction" has never been a real thing. Instead, it is a pseudo-condition hawked by Christians to shame natural sex drives. And it's also the go-to excuse for people caught cheating on their partners, so they can prance around in "rehab."
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.