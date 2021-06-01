 Skip to content
Wisconsin police chase ends with Most Wisconsin pic ever
    Barron County  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pic fails without empty beer cans.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lacks cheese
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Lacks cheese


Give the cows some time. Jeeze.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese? Oh. Pre-cheese.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't moooooove!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I see we're at the center panel (except the car is not on the road):

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't wanna mess with the wrong cows...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wwwade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they not feed their cows in Wisconsin?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Irving Maimway: Lacks cheese

Give the cows some time. Jeeze.

Cheese.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wwwade: Do they not feed their cows in Wisconsin?


It's state law to only feed them when Aaaron Rodgers scores a touchdown.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like an electric fence wire in between the cow pasture and the car. That would have made a mess if car had gone any farther.

Also, that one starving cow.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting on a bar stool drinking Blatz?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Woah, third drunk driver we've seen this week."

"None of 'em got this close to us though."

"Eh, I've seen it. Tow truck'll come in the morning. Hey, long as we're up, wanna get some feed?"

"Sure." "Why not?" "Moo, yeah."
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nope.
Not seeing a cheese hat, herd of wildfed white people, or green garment anywhere....
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: Looks like an electric fence wire in between the cow pasture and the car. That would have made a mess if car had gone any farther.

Also, that one starving cow.


Yeah I was gonna ask...was the pasture owner arrested for animal cruelty too or is that some sort of  wasting disease?
 
Frowzy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: Looks like an electric fence wire in between the cow pasture and the car. That would have made a mess if car had gone any farther.

Also, that one starving cow.


Zoom in, they all look way too thin.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, was looking for rubble of cheese and toilet paper around a car wreck
 
