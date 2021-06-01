 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Moderna joins Pfizer in seeking full FDA approval, which includes direct-to-consumer marketing. Which is great because the "Can You Hear Me Now" guy has been struggling to find roles for a few years   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Spiffy, Clinical trial, full U.S. approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, Food and Drug Administration, Paul Offit, regulatory process, Autism's False Prophets, biologics license application, biologics license  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If a drug company runs a commercial WWE Smackdown with Hank Williams Jr singing "All my rowdy friends gettin' Moderna tonight" while Kid Rock gets vaccinated in the back of an American flag-themed monster truck jumping over the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders chanting "Get That Shot" and it increases vaccination rates in red states, then I'm more than cool with it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, more fscking prescription ads.....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k this, I say we take it all off the market in a week and if you dont get it then too bad redneck.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Great, more fscking prescription ads.....


Ask your doctor if they're right for you.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag


It's as easy as saying "I don't trust the deep state"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, all FDA clearance is that the product can be marketed.  That's why viagra wasn't marketed for erectile dysfunction for a few years.  In those years, it was marketed for it's ability to increase blood flow, and doctors prescribed it.  It's known as off-label use.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag


CSB - Actually had one drop that on me over the weekend.  Then followed up with "well if my doctor says I should get it, I will."

Like... With the exception of the "The 'rona is caused by demons in your blood" types, the medical community HAS been telling you to get it...
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't they need to conduct full phase 3 trials first? that take years to complete?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I have it on good authority (from Facebook and Fw:fw:fw emails) that these vaccines are purely 'experimental' and it's our absolute freedom to refuse to receive them for the sake of liberty, patriotism, freedom and crying eagles. They also tell me the virus has a 99.999999% survival rate if you don't count all the actual deaths or the complications in survivors, and the other diseases those people would have eventually died from anyway. Experimental!

/s
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SpaceMonkey-66: Great, more fscking prescription ads.....

Ask your doctor if they're right for you.


Side effects include monsterism, improved 5G coverage, hair loss, death, loss of appetite...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag

It's as easy as saying "I don't trust the deep state"


But... but... it's the Trump Vaccine!  And Operation Warp Speed made it happen!   I thought he was supposed to get sole credit for all the vaccines because of his awesome leadership?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the start of youth/ 6 and under? If so I'm in full support.

Gotta get the 5G chips in early.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: "The 'rona is caused by demons in your blood"


You should do cocaine about it.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. I wish they would hurry up and get it approved for kids younger than 12.  13 has gotten his first one and will have his second one next week,  but 8 is still stuck waiting. Puts a damper on any summer plans.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Technically, all FDA clearance is that the product can be marketed.  That's why viagra wasn't marketed for erectile dysfunction for a few years.  In those years, it was marketed for it's ability to increase blood flow, and doctors prescribed it.  It's known as off-label use.


If your blood flow lasts longer then 4 hours, Congratulations!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once that's done, the military will be able to force their holdouts to get it. They could only offer it to volunteers because the FDA had not approved the vaccine by normal process yet.

That's a few hundred thousand more vaccinations. Not a lot, considering the overall population. But every little bit helps.

It should also get every judge, looking at a case where employees sued to refuse the vaccine using lack of full FDA approval as justification, to throw out those cases.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about fixing your production issues so that you can keep up with your existing orders before you dump the entire budget into marketing?
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can you hear smell me now?"
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: How about fixing your production issues so that you can keep up with your existing orders before you dump the entire budget into marketing?


Because the government is still picking up the tab. Gotta milk that cow dry before it gets turned over to insurance companies to eat the costs and they start fighting back.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When full approval happens the anti-vaxxers will show us the strngth of their convictions....will you accept financial impacts and social segregation as a cost of your beliefs?  

It will be fun to watch.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag


Oh don't worry, they have plenty.  "I never get sick", "I don't get the flu shot and I've never had the flu, so why do I need this?", "Cases have gone down so much I don't see why I need to get it", "I'm careful so it's ok", "I don't see why I need to suffer a day of side effects for something I haven't gotten", and "The vaccine is being pushed so hard there must be some conspiracy going on" are all still in play.

/sitting here miserable trying to figure out how I'm likely to break up with someone who cares about me (and I care about her) because I can't take her anti-vax stance (and resultant disruptions to my life to keep others safe) any longer, now that she's stated she's in the market for a fake vaccine card
//fark you fake news for spreading all this nonsense people believe
///in before "you dodged a bullet"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Technically, all FDA clearance is that the product can be marketed.  That's why viagra wasn't marketed for erectile dysfunction for a few years.  In those years, it was marketed for it's ability to increase blood flow, and doctors prescribed it.  It's known as off-label use.


Clearance is for devices. Once a drug is approved for any indication a physician can prescribe it for something else (like boners) but the company can't promote it for that use. Or even talk to doctors about it in a commercial sense.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the guy that got Bird Flu?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what i need is an editable form so i can sneak into my inlaws' ice tea.  i'd also settle for a tranq gun version, especially if it came with a 12-24 hour sedative mixed in.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice! I'll be happy to pay for other COVID vaccinations if they're available. Had Pfizer already, looking to get me some Moderna or J&J next.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': don't they need to conduct full phase 3 trials first? that take years to complete?


Phase 3 trials on the mRNA vaccines finished last November

They're still doing studies to check on long term efficacy of course, but formal trials are long done.

It's common during drug trials to cut them short anyway when it becomes obvious that the drug is so effective that withholding it from the placebo group is malpractice.  Given the nearly-unbelievable effectiveness of these things it was a foregone conclusion.  (Seriously- if you had said at the COVID epidemic that we'd have not just one but two different *95%* effective vaccines in less than a year you would have been thought crazy)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: what i need is an editable form so i can sneak into my inlaws' ice tea.  i'd also settle for a tranq gun version, especially if it came with a 12-24 hour sedative mixed in.


There are a few oral vaccines being developed, but I think they're mostly pills rather than liquids. You'd need to feed your inlaws a bit of cheese and/or put some peanut butter on it.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaggspb: "Can you hear smell me now?"


probably a better idea than the "Can you taste me now" one I had.
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Great, more fscking prescription ads.....


Ads? What's that?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good old Murica, the only country where drug ads are allowed on TV...

No wonder like 66% of adults in the country are on drugs.
 
mononymous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaggspb: "Can you hear smell me now?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fu*k this, I say we take it all off the market in a week and if you dont get it then too bad redneck.


What about all your health care insurances are cancelled if you arent vaccinated by August 1 or something.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Phase 3 trials on the mRNA vaccines finished last November


The trials reached their primary endpoint in November. That was enough for emergency authorization but they are continuing to collect data on those people.

All trial participants will continue to be monitored to assess long-term protection and safety for an additional two years after their second dose.

Data from this study, including longer term safety, comprehensive information on duration of protection, efficacy against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, and safety and immunogenicity in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age will be gathered in the months ahead.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Creoena: Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag

Oh don't worry, they have plenty.  "I never get sick", "I don't get the flu shot and I've never had the flu, so why do I need this?", "Cases have gone down so much I don't see why I need to get it", "I'm careful so it's ok", "I don't see why I need to suffer a day of side effects for something I haven't gotten", and "The vaccine is being pushed so hard there must be some conspiracy going on" are all still in play.

/sitting here miserable trying to figure out how I'm likely to break up with someone who cares about me (and I care about her) because I can't take her anti-vax stance (and resultant disruptions to my life to keep others safe) any longer, now that she's stated she's in the market for a fake vaccine card
//fark you fake news for spreading all this nonsense people believe
///in before "you dodged a bullet"


If the science is correct she is only a danger to herself and potentially other unvaccinated people, get a life insurance policy on her and keep going, maybe she'll come around or maybe you'll hit the lottery
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': don't they need to conduct full phase 3 trials first? that take years to complete?


When more than a billion people get the vaccines and theres no side effects, do they really need phase 3 trials?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So what excuse will the anti-vaxxers use once its approved?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Technically, all FDA clearance is that the product can be marketed.  That's why viagra wasn't marketed for erectile dysfunction for a few years.  In those years, it was marketed for it's ability to increase blood flow, and doctors prescribed it.  It's known as off-label use.


Yup. Most other countries did expedited review but there is no additional approval needed or forthcoming. It's fully approved
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Creoena: Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag

Oh don't worry, they have plenty.  "I never get sick", "I don't get the flu shot and I've never had the flu, so why do I need this?", "Cases have gone down so much I don't see why I need to get it", "I'm careful so it's ok", "I don't see why I need to suffer a day of side effects for something I haven't gotten", and "The vaccine is being pushed so hard there must be some conspiracy going on" are all still in play.

/sitting here miserable trying to figure out how I'm likely to break up with someone who cares about me (and I care about her) because I can't take her anti-vax stance (and resultant disruptions to my life to keep others safe) any longer, now that she's stated she's in the market for a fake vaccine card
//fark you fake news for spreading all this nonsense people believe
///in before "you dodged a bullet"


Break up with her now, because she's knowingly breaking the law, and in doing so putting herself and her community in danger.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: When full approval happens the anti-vaxxers will show us the strngth of their convictions....will you accept financial impacts and social segregation as a cost of your beliefs?  

It will be fun to watch.


They'll come up with some other fantastical bullshiat reason to not get the vaccine.
 
jayphat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

keldaria: SpaceMonkey-66: Great, more fscking prescription ads.....

Ads? What's that?


Non-american like typing detected.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag


I especially want to see what happens with the military. They cannot require the vaccine as it experimental as of now. Once approved the military can & I'm certain, will.

Then we'll see how the GQP traitors will react, specially those hidden in the military.
 
Creoena
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Creoena: Dead for Tax Reasons: anti-vaxxer need to start readying their new excuses once "it's an experimental unapproved drug" gets removed from their "i'm just a reasonable person with reasonable concerns just asking totally reasonable questions" bullshiat bag

Oh don't worry, they have plenty.  "I never get sick", "I don't get the flu shot and I've never had the flu, so why do I need this?", "Cases have gone down so much I don't see why I need to get it", "I'm careful so it's ok", "I don't see why I need to suffer a day of side effects for something I haven't gotten", and "The vaccine is being pushed so hard there must be some conspiracy going on" are all still in play.

/sitting here miserable trying to figure out how I'm likely to break up with someone who cares about me (and I care about her) because I can't take her anti-vax stance (and resultant disruptions to my life to keep others safe) any longer, now that she's stated she's in the market for a fake vaccine card
//fark you fake news for spreading all this nonsense people believe
///in before "you dodged a bullet"

If the science is correct she is only a danger to herself and potentially other unvaccinated people, get a life insurance policy on her and keep going, maybe she'll come around or maybe you'll hit the lottery


I know you're half joking but that's not really the point.  I or others around me who are vaccinated aren't at as high of a risk (breakthrough infections are unlikely but do occur), and I'm still not willing to put others around me, particularly my family, at risk. The fact that she's gone far enough to willingly lie about her vaccination status and put others at risk of dying because of it is something I can't get behind.  How am I supposed to justify us going out and I flash a real vaccination card, and she does a fake one, and don't say anything?  What if someone gets infected and dies or is seriously ill because of it?
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jayphat: keldaria: SpaceMonkey-66: Great, more fscking prescription ads.....

Ads? What's that?

Non-american like typing detected.


What's more American then mooching off others ad free streaming subscriptions and using ad blocker?

/I actually pay for my streaming services but it felt more American to say I didn't.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: what i need is an editable form so i can sneak into my inlaws' ice tea.  i'd also settle for a tranq gun version, especially if it came with a 12-24 hour sedative mixed in.


Just give them a normal edible, then the shot when they're too high to care.
I can tell you from personal experience, the pfizer needle is so thin it barely even hurts when you're sober.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: tom baker's scarf: what i need is an editable form so i can sneak into my inlaws' ice tea.  i'd also settle for a tranq gun version, especially if it came with a 12-24 hour sedative mixed in.

There are a few oral vaccines being developed, but I think they're mostly pills rather than liquids. You'd need to feed your inlaws a bit of cheese and/or put some peanut butter on it.


not a deal breaker and we could give them their flea and tick meds at the same time though i'd probably just mix it in with the ketcup they put on everything.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't see much point in the advertising, since all kinds of companies are already encouraging people to get vaccinated. There are only 3 on the US market, and there's no legitimate reason to advertise any one is superior to the others.

I also saw in the news yesterday that all kinds of other vaccines are in development. If they do away with the 2-shot deal, that's a win for everyone.


Sent from my iPhone implant
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: tom baker's scarf: what i need is an editable form so i can sneak into my inlaws' ice tea.  i'd also settle for a tranq gun version, especially if it came with a 12-24 hour sedative mixed in.

There are a few oral vaccines being developed, but I think they're mostly pills rather than liquids. You'd need to feed your inlaws a bit of cheese and/or put some peanut butter on it.


Consider it a bonus if they are lactose intollerent or have a peanut allergy
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': don't they need to conduct full phase 3 trials first? that take years to complete?


The Phase 3 trials were required for emergency authorization but they didn't require the complete results on long term effects for the emergency authorization. The studies have still been ongoing for those effects and the data is just now coming in. I believe 6 months is all the longer Phase 3 trials require unless it has unexpected complications that require more study.

The multi year timeline frequently stated is for the full development under normal conditions where companies frequently have to take one step through full completion before starting the next step due to costs, risks and guidelines. Covid allowed companies to fast track development by stacking steps that traditionally would be in sequence and jump starting manufacturing while the drug was still in its infancy due to government funding something that ordinarily no pharmaceutical company would accept the risk of doing before trial results came in.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anfrind: Creoena: /sitting here miserable trying to figure out how I'm likely to break up with someone who cares about me (and I care about her) because I can't take her anti-vax stance (and resultant disruptions to my life to keep others safe) any longer, now that she's stated she's in the market for a fake vaccine card

Break up with her now, because she's knowingly breaking the law, and in doing so putting herself and her community in danger.


Huh. I didn't realize there was a law about COVID-19 vaccine cards, but apparently the FBI says it's illegal.  Now I'm wondering exactly what law applies here ... was something passed during the pandemic, or is this some generic law about falsifying medical records?  I think just forging a government seal on a document is illegal ...
 
