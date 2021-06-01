 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Is this is why American presidents golf?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
55
    Pierre Trudeau, Quebec, Prime minister, Coronavirus vaccination tracker, prime minister, Justin Trudeau, Spokesman Alex Wellstead  
55 Comments     (+0 »)
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naw, he justs needs the cane to whack Tories and Covid denialists.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come to think of it, Biden could use one of those but it would probably just lead to Republicans claiming he is ancient and senile despite Donald Trump being the dictionary illustration of reactionary old git.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.


It also gets you away from the house for half of the day.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Farkoff, 42, twisted an ankle while bouldering with his kids Friday. He was last seen telling his son, 10, to "just slap the sloper, lock off, and take you time find some good feet, it's not that hard!" before demonstrating his advice with disastrous results as he missed his crash pad by a few inches.

/partially true story
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frolf injuries are serious business.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hole in one is luck, a hole in two, is skill.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I miss Dubya.

His only hobbies were cocaine and shooting guns.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Justin, try Frolf. Best of both worlds.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man, that dude has great hair!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Duh.  Everyone knows 90% of business is transacted on golf courses.  You can't make no deals when you're throwing a frisbee like a dirty hippie.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I always pictured him as a walking stick with a faux ivory loon handle kind of guy.
 
mazzz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UberDave: Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.


I make a point of not ogling them, but a few weeks ago I was at an out-of-town course and the beer girl was the most beautiful human being I have ever seen, in person or otherwise. My brain didn't function properly for the rest of the day.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Your gif doesn't appear to be giffing.

I got you:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.


I never got into golf.

1) I don't find enjoyment in pointlessly bashing a moonman's detached testicle across a ridiculously large, well manicured lawn
2) The beer girls are indeed gorgeous but none of them will ever consent to touch my eruption button, so why bother
3) Everyone wanted me to, ugh, socialize on the green
4) Regular fits of blinding, unyielding rage and my completely unrelated tendency to wildly hook drives in random directions
5) ???
6) I don't own any clothes ugly enough, and from what everyone else was wearing (aside from random college kids out getting drunk and falling over on the fairway) I estimate it's a requirement
7) Lazily walking around and swinging wood, metal, and carbon-composite clubs at odd intervals makes me think more of a slacker's riot than a leisure activity
8) It's an expensive-ass hobby
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe he was playing frisbee golf.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.


Second of all, golf is neither a game nor a sport.  It is a lifelong, all-consuming obsession.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mazzz: UberDave: Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.

I make a point of not ogling them, but a few weeks ago I was at an out-of-town course and the beer girl was the most beautiful human being I have ever seen, in person or otherwise. My brain didn't function properly for the rest of the day.


Wasn't your brain that was making you feel that way.
 
mazzz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.


I have heard this many times but nobody has ever offered a definition of "sport" that excludes golf, at least if we presume that you are walking/running the 5 miles and carrying your own 35 pound bag.
 
mazzz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mazzz: UberDave: Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.

I make a point of not ogling them, but a few weeks ago I was at an out-of-town course and the beer girl was the most beautiful human being I have ever seen, in person or otherwise. My brain didn't function properly for the rest of the day.

Wasn't your brain that was making you feel that way.


It was the lack of blood to the brain.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: I miss Dubya.

His only hobbies were cocaine and shooting guns.


Actually dubya is a pretty avid cyclist/mtbr.

Unfortunately so is Paul Ryan.

And that other guy that ran for President couple elections ago. But he's hardcore adventure race type rider, which is pretty cool. Gary something or other.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They called it "golf" because all the other four-letter words were taken.
 
Lexx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can have verifiably confidential meetings in beautiful surroundings getting some light exercise playing a low-stakes game.  Beats the hell out of spending all that time in a meeting room.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mazzz: dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.

I have heard this many times but nobody has ever offered a definition of "sport" that excludes golf, at least if we presume that you are walking/running the 5 miles and carrying your own 35 pound bag.


Yes, every time I drive by the local golf course I think "Wow, look at all of those old, overweight, badly dressed white men racing up and down the fairway on foot carrying golf bags. They're just like Tom Brady!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: UberDave: Half of golfers or better go golfing for an excuse to drink beer and ogle the beer girls.

I never got into golf.

1) I don't find enjoyment in pointlessly bashing a moonman's detached testicle across a ridiculously large, well manicured lawn
2) The beer girls are indeed gorgeous but none of them will ever consent to touch my eruption button, so why bother
3) Everyone wanted me to, ugh, socialize on the green
4) Regular fits of blinding, unyielding rage and my completely unrelated tendency to wildly hook drives in random directions
5) ???
6) I don't own any clothes ugly enough, and from what everyone else was wearing (aside from random college kids out getting drunk and falling over on the fairway) I estimate it's a requirement
7) Lazily walking around and swinging wood, metal, and carbon-composite clubs at odd intervals makes me think more of a slacker's riot than a leisure activity
8) It's an expensive-ass hobby


It's fun to get wasted and drive around on the go carts. My clubs are shiat garage sale finds and the public course is cheap (and the only one I'm still allowed at).
 
Juc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hahaha, he's such a wiener.
I don't mind him really even if he is really dorky.
ah well, it's not choking nearly to death on a pretzel but it's still pretty funny.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lexx: You can have verifiably confidential meetings in beautiful surroundings getting some light exercise playing a low-stakes game.  Beats the hell out of spending all that time in a meeting room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mazzz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: mazzz: dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.

I have heard this many times but nobody has ever offered a definition of "sport" that excludes golf, at least if we presume that you are walking/running the 5 miles and carrying your own 35 pound bag.

Yes, every time I drive by the local golf course I think "Wow, look at all of those old, overweight, badly dressed white men racing up and down the fairway on foot carrying golf bags. They're just like Tom Brady!"


The game those guys play is not "golf". Just ask any golfer in Scotland, the home of golf, what they think of the American version.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like an awesome activity to me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: President Farkoff, 42, twisted an ankle while bouldering with his kids Friday. He was last seen telling his son, 10, to "just slap the sloper, lock off, and take you time find some good feet, it's not that hard!" before demonstrating his advice with disastrous results as he missed his crash pad by a few inches.

/partially true story


I know these are technically words but you lost me at bouldering and then it meandered into absolute nonsense.
 
Lexx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Lexx: You can have verifiably confidential meetings in beautiful surroundings getting some light exercise playing a low-stakes game.  Beats the hell out of spending all that time in a meeting room.

[Fark user image 850x478]


if they played golf that would certainly would've qualified as an unconventional interpretation of the game.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It's fun to get wasted and drive around on the go carts. My clubs are shiat garage sale finds and the public course is cheap (and the only one I'm still allowed at).


The few times I've played golf we kept score by number of balls lost in the woods. Highest score wins.

Mildly entertaining but ultimately not worth the price to me.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mazzz: dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.

I have heard this many times but nobody has ever offered a definition of "sport" that excludes golf, at least if we presume that you are walking/running the 5 miles and carrying your own 35 pound bag.


Golf is a sport.  If it can't be simulated in a computer and involves real-world physics as part of it, it's a sport.   And no, i'm not talking about the EA Sports Tiger Woods Xbox Game or whatever.  That's a golf-based video game, not a simulation.   Poker, chess, checkers, etc... are all games.  You can write a probram to play those on a computer and the game is the same.

So yes...billiards, horseshoes, darts, shuffleboard, cornhole, etc.  All sports.  But the participants aren't necessarily athletes.

Most people who say stuff like "iTz a gaMe, nOt a sPort" have never even tried the thing they're talking about.
Let's take curling for example.  I know we all make fun of it, but how many of you have ever tried it?  It's difficult as fark.  Unless you know what you're doing, you'll be flopping all over the ice, and throwing those heavy stones all over the place.

And I freaking hate golf.  Last time I swung a club on a course was like 12 years ago.
Top Golf and Mini Golf are more my jam.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have decided, with all of the authority vested in me by my Fark account that there are sports, games, and athletic events. They are not mutually exclusive, but there are differences. The 50m dash is an athletic event, but not a sport. Basic rule of thumb: Is there defense? It's a sport. Do you keep score? It's a game (judges don't count, gymnastics). Do you need to be in shape do it well? It's an athletic event.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: I miss Dubya.

His only hobbies were cocaine and shooting guns.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mazzz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game


Chess is not a game?
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: If it can't be simulated in a computer and involves real-world physics as part of it, it's a sport.


Hey, you know what else "involves real world physics"?

Everything in the real world.

Excuse me ive gotta go play a round of taking a piss.
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's true! It's true!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mazzz: Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game

Chess is not a game?


Chess is scored dumbass.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.


If you can drink and your performance doesn't suffer, or sometimes gets better, it's not a sport. Golf, bowling, pinochle, Yahtzee, etc.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: dothemath: First of all, golf is a game not a sport.

Like bowling.

If you can drink and your performance doesn't suffer, or sometimes gets better, it's not a sport. Golf, bowling, pinochle, Yahtzee, etc.


doglegnews.comView Full Size

This guy and Lebron James are basically the same person, physically.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mazzz: Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game

Chess is not a game?

Chess is scored dumbass.


He has a point. You don't keep score in D&D and that's a game. It needs work, but I like our starting point.
 
mazzz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mazzz: Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game

Chess is not a game?

Chess is scored dumbass.


How?
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Walking with a cane is distinguished
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mazzz: Russ1642: mazzz: Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game

Chess is not a game?

Chess is scored dumbass.

How?


And here I was worried that I went too far with the dumbass statement but now I know I was clearly on the right track.
 
mazzz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mazzz: Russ1642: mazzz: Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game

Chess is not a game?

Chess is scored dumbass.

How?

And here I was worried that I went too far with the dumbass statement but now I know I was clearly on the right track.


If it's so clear that I am a dumbass, why can't you explain it?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought a sport has teams/opposing players and non subjective scoring involving movement that can't be nerdy shiat like a board game. Lots of Olympic stuff isn't a sport it's an athletic competition because it's judged.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mazzz: Russ1642: mazzz: Jumpthruhoops: Do you keep score? It's a game

Chess is not a game?

Chess is scored dumbass.

How?


The pieces are worth points. They aren't don't determine who wins the game, but they serve as guidance on whether a move is good idea.
 
