(Forbes)   No, Canada   (forbes.com)
37
37 Comments



37 Comments     (+0 »)
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fine. We'll just figure out how to make delicious Chinese food down here, then.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sorry, Americans. We're having a hard time trusting you as a group.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should demand vaccination proof at the border. No plague rat should be allowed to leave the country.
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But no vaccine passports!  My body my choice! WARBLGARBLE!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, Border's Closed! The pikes out front and the 20'-high canadian flag wall should've told ya!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's why Rafael "Ted" Cruz (who is a Canadian) runs away to Mexico, when Americans need his help, instead of Canada.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
picklesgivemegas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Considering the US is in a much better spot with Covid vaccines than Canada is, I guess they're protecting us.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It turns out that responsible leaders don't spike the ball at the 95 yard line. But these are Canadians, so I imagine that a better sports analogy involves meters and a beaver fur condom.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

picklesgivemegas: Considering the US is in a much better spot with Covid vaccines than Canada is, I guess they're protecting us.


You want to know how I know that you didn't read the article?
 
dave0821
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe we should keep it closed for awhile even after the whole pandemic thing starts getting sorted out
Give america a little quiet time to figure out how to properly be country or something like that
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: picklesgivemegas: Considering the US is in a much better spot with Covid vaccines than Canada is, I guess they're protecting us.

You want to know how I know that you didn't read the article?


It works either way
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dave0821: Maybe we should keep it closed for awhile even after the whole pandemic thing starts getting sorted out
Give america a little quiet time to figure out how to properly be country or something like that


Canadians could learn to English while we are on this break
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Camping in Cape May to be a lot less French sounding this summer
 
dave0821
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dave0821: Maybe we should keep it closed for awhile even after the whole pandemic thing starts getting sorted out
Give america a little quiet time to figure out how to properly be country or something like that

Canadians could learn to English while we are on this break


Nah doing pretty good despite having brain surgery last week but thanks
Let's not start comparing education statistics or anything
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The folks in Port Roberts, WA will just love this.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well then they can't come down here to see Lord Stanley's Cup.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Camping in Cape May to be a lot less French sounding this summer


yeah - was thinking of Old Orchard Beach in Maine. It's going to be an entirely different place.
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's some rich asshole with a vacation home near me that's funding a TV commercial series because he's tired of the pandemic and wants to go to his vacation home in BC and get out of the US.

It's a real temptation to go to his uninhabited property with a trunk full of spraypaint. I'll just settle for fantasizing, as long as Trudeau and his crew ignore it.
 
dave0821
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh wait I also think I'm obligated to mention that the surgery was 100% free or something.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It turns out that responsible leaders don't spike the ball at the 95 yard line. But these are Canadians, so I imagine that a better sports analogy involves meters and a beaver fur condom.


That metaphor is from one of the sports we invented, so it stands.

/this is the only fact I know about football, apart from multiple Roughriders, so I don't know if we still measure the field in yards
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

starsrift: There's some rich asshole with a vacation home near me that's funding a TV commercial series because he's tired of the pandemic and wants to go to his vacation home in BC and get out of the US.

It's a real temptation to go to his uninhabited property with a trunk full of spraypaint. I'll just settle for fantasizing, as long as Trudeau and his crew ignore it.


Don't worry. The squatters have probably already found the place.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Well then they can't come down here to see Lord Stanley's Cup.


Half of Canada's hockey fans rage quit last night.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Well then they can't come down here to see Lord Stanley's Cup.


It's been ~30 years, do they even remember what it looks like?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Haven't been to my farking cottage in 20 months.  I'm sure raccoons and deer have taken over...and the lawn!  Going to need a brush mower...
 
dave0821
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: bighairyguy: Well then they can't come down here to see Lord Stanley's Cup.

It's been ~30 years, do they even remember what it looks like?


Can an american hockey team win without stacking it with Canadians and Russians?
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flamesfan: starsrift: There's some rich asshole with a vacation home near me that's funding a TV commercial series because he's tired of the pandemic and wants to go to his vacation home in BC and get out of the US.

It's a real temptation to go to his uninhabited property with a trunk full of spraypaint. I'll just settle for fantasizing, as long as Trudeau and his crew ignore it.

Don't worry. The squatters have probably already found the place.


I mean, maybe. It's out in the sticks, but out in the sticks is where homeless folks make camps in the summer around here, so who knows. Fortune favours those willing to put in the miles on the heel and toe express.
 
Headso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The 5,525-mile border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

What's non essential? we just the other week bought a horse that was shipped from Canada.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: That's why Rafael "Ted" Cruz (who is a Canadian) runs away to Mexico, when Americans need his help, instead of Canada.


He's not Canadian, we're not responsible for him just because he was born in a patch of soil in our country, Ted Cruz is all on you America. I can't imagine a less Canadian person
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dave0821: Oh wait I also think I'm obligated to mention that the surgery was 100% free or something.


Universal health care is not free but it's certainly better for most people than what we have now.
Hopefully you didn't wait too long for the surgery.  My cousin in Manitoba has waited 2+ years for his hip surgery (I imagine some of that wait was COVID related).
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dave0821: Maybe we should keep it closed for awhile even after the whole pandemic thing starts getting sorted out
Give america a little quiet time to figure out how to properly be country or something like that


How many indigenous schoolchildren's bodies did they find up there this weekend?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's ok, I'm sure they're a little busy with the mass child graves and all.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dave0821: johnny_vegas: bighairyguy: Well then they can't come down here to see Lord Stanley's Cup.

It's been ~30 years, do they even remember what it looks like?

Can an american hockey team win without stacking it with Canadians and Russians?


Why should they?
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: bighairyguy: Well then they can't come down here to see Lord Stanley's Cup.

It's been ~30 years, do they even remember what it looks like?


We got 24 Stanley cup banners in the Bell center so yeah, we know what it looks like thank you.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

swankywanky: H31N0US: Camping in Cape May to be a lot less French sounding this summer

yeah - was thinking of Old Orchard Beach in Maine. It's going to be an entirely different place.


... empty?

:P
 
LaChanz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sure the local business' around here will miss the French Canadians, but I wont.
 
