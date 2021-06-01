 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Apparently the sex dolls are sick of his non-stop obsessing about bodybuilding   (nypost.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'd tell you more, but the silicone won't be cured for another 26 minutes.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think it's more likely he likes to f*ck any- and everything, and he's looking for more action.  Maybe someone who moves.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image image 336x401]


OMG I haven't laughed that hard in a LONG time, thanks =)
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody might want to update him on consent laws
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well atleast he's limited it to humans.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But once there is an article about your love of sex dolls, are there any real women that would consider even looking at him?

In other news, Fark NYP and Fark subby for linking it.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Person with strange, but harmless kink, gets kink-shamed monthly by people on Fark who's browsing histories would constitute a crime against humanity if ever pried from their ISPs.

Rick Romero has more at 11.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image 336x401]


Am I wrong for picturing one of those going in to the engine of an Airbus and bringing down the plane?  No fatalities.  But the FAA investigation pulls a partial DNA sample out of the doll and they are soon, knock, knock, knocking on Harry's door.

"I dunno. guys.  She converted to Christianity and refused any more premarital fun-fun.  I wished her well.
 
highplainsgrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Will there be anyone who takes him up on the offer, or will his ego be deflated?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image 336x401]


Eh if rapture-believing nutjobs end up committing suicide by the hundreds of thousands or something if we did that, nothing of value would be lost and society would be better off.
 
AeAe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not one to judge harmless kinks, BUT .. why get married at all? Can't he just have a committed monogamous relationship with his dolls?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My sex doll left me for the toaster.
 
70Ford
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: My sex doll left me for the toaster.


She's gonna get burned.   I hope you toast her leaving.   She just wasn't bread for you, dude.

/rule of threes
//should have stopped at two
///or none
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zbtop: Person with strange, but harmless kink, gets kink-shamed monthly by people on Fark who's browsing histories would constitute a crime against humanity if ever pried from their ISPs.


If said fetishist didn't keep getting himself into articles to brag about marrying his sex doll, cheating on his sex doll with produce, marrying another sex doll, and now wanting to jointly marry his sex dolls to something else while he marries a flesh doll, you'd have a point.  But attention whores don't deserve basic consideration or empathy, only the consequences of advertising every stupid little thing they do.
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He lost me after one of the dolls was less human and more chicken-like.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well atleast he's limited it to humans.


That remains to be seen.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good to see he found a means to become viral.  Hope his acting/modeling career pans out. 

In the meantime, you can say you married a doll, and people around you can pretend it is a marriage, but it carries zero legal or contractual heft that an actual marriage or domestic partnership carries. He could literally throw it all away in the trash and nothing would happen.  Try that with a real consenting adult. 

But hey, good luck with the modeling/acting career.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tolochko admitted to cheating on Margo with a "strange object" and a supermarket chicken

Ummm... keep farking that chicken?

/ew
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know we are not suppose to make fun of mental health issues but if this guy is not the poster boy for mental health issues then I don't know who is.
 
Damnhippyfreak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The dolls make too many demands for it to work, so I've been told.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
