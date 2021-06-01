 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Creepy 'humanoid' with long limbs and pale skin walks along bridge in dead of night, creeps out Indian locals thinking it's an alien. But the real question is where do people find terrible video cameras these days?   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These folks would like to have a word with the Star.
'Stick with royal gossip & leave the crappy ghost vids for us."
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alien? Or emaciated civilian?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Alien? Or emaciated civilian?


clearly alien
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to use the "blair" filter to get that cool effect.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a mutated covid when I see one.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let the kids see this.  They'll try to sacrifice one of their classmates to it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wanted for questioning:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Or at all really.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, just leave the dude alone. 

Am I supposed to stop my car and gawk at every Indian person I see and make comments about their appearance? Because they're a lot weirder than this dude.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The gangly-looking shape appears to have long arms and legs, pale white skin, and a very skinny torso."

Is it Elizabeth Debicki?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another view
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Joey Ramone was dead.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Sorry about that.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Captain Disillusion. Captain Disillusion to the fake video, please.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once - just once - I'd like to see an alien video that didn't have shakeycam.

Until then, I'll just assume it's some kind of performance art.

/or a streetlight
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 1970s and 80s, the reason that advanced interstellar civilizations committed resources and alien-hours to make the journey accross light-years of spacetime to our little humble, out-of-the-way planet was (according to the people who claimed to encounter them) the reveal unto us that nuclear weapons were bad, and we should stop making them, or that pollution was bad, and that we should take better care of our planet.

So, basically what most people of Earth believed already anyway, but most really couldn't do much about, not being billionaires.

Advanced interstellar civilizations really seemed to think the best way to spread this message was one person at a time, at night, under poorly lit conditions.  Being Advanced Interstellar civilizations, I'm guessing they must know something I don't. Maybe they had a lot of focus-group data, I don't know.

Now....they just use Earth to drop off their homeless, apparently.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know whenever I see an alien looking creature I try to get as much footage as I can of my friend's motorcycle
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indian locals

Spot or feather?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: I thought Joey Ramone was dead.


Are we sure that thing is alive?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another sighting of Madonna?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've actually enjoyed wandering around Vientiane and Denespar late at night and frightening the locals. I'm rather lanky and pale caucasian in Asian.
 
Katwang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It always amazes me how Bigfoot, Nessie, and UFOs are emitting some strange power that knocks cameras out of focus.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
where do people find terrible video cameras these days?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Creepy pale figure with long limbs?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/Marfan FTW
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Albino.  Walks at night because he is afraid of being burned as a witch by the overeducated Indian populace.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Amateur sketch or GTFO
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Creepy pale figure with long limbs?
[pbs.twimg.com image 640x360]
/Marfan FTW


Was it eating children and calling out liberals?
 
boozehat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems legit.

Daily Star = check
Alien theory = check
India = check
Crappy blurry night time photo = check
You won't believe what happens next! = missing
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

boozehat: You won't believe what happens next!


Well, it was India, so I'm assuming it took a dump in the street.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

boozehat: Seems legit.

Daily Star = check
Alien theory = check
India = check
Crappy blurry night time photo = check
You won't believe what happens next! = missing


It fixes the cable?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Katwang: It always amazes me how Bigfoot, Nessie, and UFOs are emitting some strange power that knocks cameras out of focus.


csb: I was hiking once and was surrounded by a herd of mountain goats. They were coming down the trail and I was going up and everything but the trail was so steep the goats didn't even want to go there. So I whipped out my camera and started taking photos of the cute baby goats, etc... When I got home, every single photo was blurry. Because of all the excitement of the moment and actual danger of being knocked off the mountain by goats, I was not able to hold the camera still enough to get a single good shot. That sort of thing could explain lots of blurry photos. I'm thinking that a Bigfoot sighting would get the adrenaline pumping hard enough to make it pretty difficult to get good photos or video.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Katwang: It always amazes me how Bigfoot, Nessie, and UFOs are emitting some strange power that knocks cameras out of focus.

csb: I was hiking once and was surrounded by a herd of mountain goats. They were coming down the trail and I was going up and everything but the trail was so steep the goats didn't even want to go there. So I whipped out my camera and started taking photos of the cute baby goats, etc... When I got home, every single photo was blurry. Because of all the excitement of the moment and actual danger of being knocked off the mountain by goats, I was not able to hold the camera still enough to get a single good shot. That sort of thing could explain lots of blurry photos. I'm thinking that a Bigfoot sighting would get the adrenaline pumping hard enough to make it pretty difficult to get good photos or video.


goats are naturally blurry
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Katwang: It always amazes me how Bigfoot, Nessie, and UFOs are emitting some strange power that knocks cameras out of focus.


To be fair, even stabilized gun camera footage from a US Navy fighter jet would be dismissed as a hoax or misidentified sea bird or balloon or something.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dadoody: Whatever, just leave the dude alone. 

Am I supposed to stop my car and gawk at every Indian person I see and make comments about their appearance? Because they're a lot weirder than this dude.


You've clearly never tried to walk around Utah as a minority.
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

englaja: [Fark user image 425x319]


Oh, that's not Patti Smith?
 
