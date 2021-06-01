 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Aaaaannnnnd...here comes the H10N3 bird flu   (foxnews.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA : "He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus a month later - though it was unclear how he became infected."

Probably just being a Republican.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus a month later - though it was unclear how he became infected."

Probably just being a Republican.


...he was in contacts with infected birds?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
china needs to have some kind of wall around it
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Let's get going with Gain of Function studies in some shiatty Chinese lab!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: china needs to have some kind of wall around it


China needs to be purged by nuclear fire.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about this: Bird Internet
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is their new hoax.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bookmarked for posterity
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire human-animal contact food industry needs to end for viruses to stop jumping species. Robots and AI could fix that.

The only animals humans should be having contact with on a close basis are cats and dogs. Everything else, no.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF China?

Get your shiat together.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well how do we get the birds to wear masks?

we already tried it on the bird-brained idiots, and that didn't work
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least it's easy to make a flu vaccine.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H10N3 is my favorite rapper.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: some_beer_drinker: china needs to have some kind of wall around it

China needs to be purged by nuclear fire.


All that will do is create viral mutations.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Mickey Rourke's fault

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The entire human-animal contact food industry needs to end for viruses to stop jumping species. Robots and AI could fix that.

The only animals humans should be having contact with on a close basis are cats and dogs. Everything else, no.


Fun fact: Worldwide, more people have close contact with chickens than with cats and dogs. And it has been that way for thousands of years.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The only animals humans should be having contact with on a close basis are cats and dogs. Everything else, no.


[citation needed]

/house rabbits in residence
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"There's no flu like an old flu"
Abraham Lincoln.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: H10N3 is my favorite rapper.


I know - H10N3 is totally H31N0U5
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: H10N3 is my favorite rapper.


It's The H10N3, pronounced "High One"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: farkingismybusiness: H10N3 is my favorite rapper.

I know - H10N3 is totally H31N0U5


I had nothing to do with any of this.
 
Juc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well obviously the problem is that there are too many birds in the world.
That meteor from 65 million years ago didn't do a good enough job.

Hitchcock tried to warn us but we were fools and didn't listen.
Let the war on birds commence!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Flights should be banned out of China, India and anywhere else that has not come into compliance with at least bronze age health safety protocols.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mononymous: This is their new hoax.


Birds aren't real so how can their flus be real?

Chuck meat, ladybugs!
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: mononymous: This is their new hoax.

Birds aren't real so how can their flus be real?

Chuck meat, ladybugs!


Hey, what if, like, all the animals we see were made out of government spy drones highly synchronized in their flight to mimic the animal.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Raise your hand if you thought covid coming from a lab was a conspiracy theory thought up by Trump!
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does Jiangsu or Zhenjiang have viral research centers like Wuhan does?

Dr Robert Redfield (former surgeon general and former head of CDC) has said that these things don't become the super variants like what COVID is out in the wild. To date they are something only found in lab environments. He was on TV in an interview where he explained why research labs create these super variants and it's to test efficiency of vaccines and other medications. And Wuhan is where China has a viral research center that specializes in Corona viruses like SARS. He stated that there is almost no way a super virus like that happens in the wild and almost certainly the result of the virus escaping the research facility.

Typically Avian flu isn't contagious and cross species contamination is a pretty rare thing, the last bad outbreak killed only 300 people. If we start hearing about more of these then it's going to need to be investigated. This doesn't need to become a pattern.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This was created in a lab at PetSmart!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: Spartapuss: mononymous: This is their new hoax.

Birds aren't real so how can their flus be real?

Chuck meat, ladybugs!

Hey, what if, like, all the animals we see were made out of government spy drones highly synchronized in their flight to mimic the animal.


/ also, Project Acoustic Kitty
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: What about this: Bird Internet


PigeonNET works great most of the year and can function from anywhere in the United States. The down side though is during hunting season you tend to have more packet loss.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No human to human spread says China? Sounds great!

We need to update the Tweet:

parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: The entire human-animal contact food industry needs to end for viruses to stop jumping species. Robots and AI could fix that.

The only animals humans should be having contact with on a close basis are cats and dogs. Everything else, no.


Did you know that some cases of Mad Cow disease in humans was traced directly to automated slaughter practices?
 
