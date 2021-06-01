 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   108-year old message in a bottle found at Ford construction site, appears to read "We've been trying to reach you regarding your car's extended warranty"   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Ford Motor Company, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Workers building Ford's office building, Dearborn, Michigan, old Stroh's bottle, The Henry Ford, Tourism in metropolitan Detroit  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a good headline, subby.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would very much like to vote for subby's headline, but I can't in good conscience vote for a FoxNews link, regardless of the article.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: That's a good headline, subby.


Ditto.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the initial schematics for the Panther platform.

/carjoke
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope that someone gets my
I hope that someone gets my
I hope that someone gets my
 
Zafler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would have expected a frog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's a Yahoo story, so you don't have to give Fox News any page clicks
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aren't messages in a bottle usually delivered via large bodies of water? What kind of Ford plant is this?

Boat of Car - They Might Be Giants (official song)
Youtube 9bRQUEtH5nw
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The message read: The American Dream is a lie.  Stop now, or this business model will destroy the world.

Then the Mexican work crew threw the bottle in the trash, since they couldn't read the note, and continued working 10 hours a day for $8 an hour with no bennies.
 
BigMax
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Be sure to drink your Ovaltine?

Bastards.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Save yourself the time and embarrassment; Al Capone's future vaults are full of dirt and empty beer bottles."

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The message read: The American Dream is a lie.  Stop now, or this business model will destroy the world.

Then the Mexican work crew threw the bottle in the trash, since they couldn't read the note, and continued working 10 hours a day for $8 an hour with no bennies.


You sound bitter.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x524]


The skull is Photoshopped in, right?


......right?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x524]
The skull is Photoshopped in, right
......right?


Well yeah.  The Ford motor company killed their bad employees by bashing their heads with tire irons, so that's most likely fake.

What?  It was great for employee morale.
 
