 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The latest thing that's killing you? Your Davenport   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 8:20 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, it's definitely the Chesterfields.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My what?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shastacola: My what?


Your couch, dude.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sofa King tired of this clickbait couching of non-nres.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Iowa is a crappy state
 
EJ25T
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: No, it's definitely the Chesterfields.


What about the divans, settees, tuxedos, or lawsons?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always feared the Ottoman Empire would rise again and come for that comfy thing in front of the man chair.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My what?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fear The Ottoman Empress

Spooooon!

also....  AIRPLANE!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bad news:  If you survive Davenport, there's still a lot of corn and possible a smell.

Mississippi River
Davenport
Corn, corn, corn, corn
Corn, corn, corn
"whats that smell?"
Corn, corn, corn
Iowa City
Corn, corn, corn, corn
"Look at tree"
Corn, corn, corn, Des Moines
Corn, corn, corn, corn, corn
"Theres that smell again"
Corn, corn, corn
Council Bluffs, Missouri River
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My ottoman's been giving me problems lately

/barkolounger
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.