 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Five things to know about the new spotlight on streetlights   (thehill.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Unidentified flying object, intelligence report, Biden administration, unidentified flying objects, Trump's Cuba policies, former Pentagon official Lue Elizondo, President Biden Joe Biden Bill, John Ratcliffe John Lee Ratcliffe  
•       •       •

1251 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LED phosphor degradation doesn't need the attention of the government. It just means a blue streetlight vs a white one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do they look really weird?

/obligatory
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: LED phosphor degradation doesn't need the attention of the government. It just means a blue streetlight vs a white one.


and, in this case, a greenlight...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closet Cases Of The Nerd Kind (HD)
Youtube voJ6-Tyn0Do


Someone leaked some government footage.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," he said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"

Ooh, so close.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR;

Some of this stuff is our stuff we are testing, some of it is russian\chinese. We haven't figured out how to approach this without scaring anyone or tipping our hand to our own capabilities.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prime Directive.   That is all.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I welcome our new alien overlords. Bring it on!
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is leading calls for a deeper investigation by the U.S. government into UFOs. He said in a recent interview that anything in U.S. airspace that shouldn't be there is a threat.

What a tangible, actual, and existing threat that should be investigated might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably just Mr Burns

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People will ignore them or dismiss them if it doesn't jive with their personal beliefs, regardless of the strength of the evidence" strangely absent...
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: TLDR;

Some of this stuff is our stuff we are testing, some of it is russian\chinese. We haven't figured out how to approach this without scaring anyone or tipping our hand to our own capabilities.


I thinks it is the US basically using the ufo conspiracy industry to "speak softly and carry a big stick" and reveal publicly some shiat that was developed in the 90's to put china on notice that even though they have stolen a bunch of tech they are still 30+ years behind the US military
 
LineNoise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: LineNoise: TLDR;

Some of this stuff is our stuff we are testing, some of it is russian\chinese. We haven't figured out how to approach this without scaring anyone or tipping our hand to our own capabilities.

I thinks it is the US basically using the ufo conspiracy industry to "speak softly and carry a big stick" and reveal publicly some shiat that was developed in the 90's to put china on notice that even though they have stolen a bunch of tech they are still 30+ years behind the US military


I think its a bit of everything, natural stuff we don't quite understand, glitches, other nations testing their own shiat, and us testing our own shiat against platforms we understand very well and seamen first class johnson isn't cleared to know about.

I think its unlikely that there isn't life out there somewhere, but if they had the technology to get here, and wanted to be unnoticed, i'm pretty sure not getting spotted would be well within their capabilities.

Or its just so common, that its like a bunch of space kids just farking with people for laughs. But if that was the case, i'd expect it to be more over the top.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Might be a good time to reboot The X-Files now.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: do they look really weird?

/obligatory


Yeah Biden does look like an alien.

Don't worry no one will try to StoPP all the farmers that want to slob his old log.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Actually it's interdimensional time machines. And JFK loves when we joke about it being the worst timeline.

Because it really is.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's a Useless Farking One.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biden and other government talking heads need to be reminding everybody that it's a long, long, LOOOOOOOOONG jump from "Well, that's weird" to "Extraterrestrial spacecraft."

Either it's an unusual mistake for this administration or... they're gently preparing us for some mind blowing revelation.

They're probably screwing things up.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: flappy_penguin: LineNoise: TLDR;

Some of this stuff is our stuff we are testing, some of it is russian\chinese. We haven't figured out how to approach this without scaring anyone or tipping our hand to our own capabilities.

I thinks it is the US basically using the ufo conspiracy industry to "speak softly and carry a big stick" and reveal publicly some shiat that was developed in the 90's to put china on notice that even though they have stolen a bunch of tech they are still 30+ years behind the US military

I think its a bit of everything, natural stuff we don't quite understand, glitches, other nations testing their own shiat, and us testing our own shiat against platforms we understand very well and seamen first class johnson isn't cleared to know about.

I think its unlikely that there isn't life out there somewhere, but if they had the technology to get here, and wanted to be unnoticed, i'm pretty sure not getting spotted would be well within their capabilities.

Or its just so common, that its like a bunch of space kids just farking with people for laughs. But if that was the case, i'd expect it to be more over the top.


It could be that they hold our ability to do anything about it in contempt and let us see them because why not?
 
JesseL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sad trumper up thread is sad
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bandito King: LineNoise: flappy_penguin: LineNoise: TLDR;

Some of this stuff is our stuff we are testing, some of it is russian\chinese. We haven't figured out how to approach this without scaring anyone or tipping our hand to our own capabilities.

I thinks it is the US basically using the ufo conspiracy industry to "speak softly and carry a big stick" and reveal publicly some shiat that was developed in the 90's to put china on notice that even though they have stolen a bunch of tech they are still 30+ years behind the US military

I think its a bit of everything, natural stuff we don't quite understand, glitches, other nations testing their own shiat, and us testing our own shiat against platforms we understand very well and seamen first class johnson isn't cleared to know about.

I think its unlikely that there isn't life out there somewhere, but if they had the technology to get here, and wanted to be unnoticed, i'm pretty sure not getting spotted would be well within their capabilities.

Or its just so common, that its like a bunch of space kids just farking with people for laughs. But if that was the case, i'd expect it to be more over the top.

It could be that they hold our ability to do anything about it in contempt and let us see them because why not?


Because if they wanted to let us see them, they could do a lot of a better job than some grainy video.

"Hey, Galthazar, lets see what the humans do when they discover us, and how they freak out!"
"Ok, what are you thinking?"
"Oh, I don't know, buzz one of their ships and let them get a funny radar track and see what they do"
"I was thinking more like, land in the middle of the superbowl, but sure, whatever"
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Bandito King: LineNoise: flappy_penguin: LineNoise: TLDR;

Some of this stuff is our stuff we are testing, some of it is russian\chinese. We haven't figured out how to approach this without scaring anyone or tipping our hand to our own capabilities.

I thinks it is the US basically using the ufo conspiracy industry to "speak softly and carry a big stick" and reveal publicly some shiat that was developed in the 90's to put china on notice that even though they have stolen a bunch of tech they are still 30+ years behind the US military

I think its a bit of everything, natural stuff we don't quite understand, glitches, other nations testing their own shiat, and us testing our own shiat against platforms we understand very well and seamen first class johnson isn't cleared to know about.

I think its unlikely that there isn't life out there somewhere, but if they had the technology to get here, and wanted to be unnoticed, i'm pretty sure not getting spotted would be well within their capabilities.

Or its just so common, that its like a bunch of space kids just farking with people for laughs. But if that was the case, i'd expect it to be more over the top.

It could be that they hold our ability to do anything about it in contempt and let us see them because why not?

Because if they wanted to let us see them, they could do a lot of a better job than some grainy video.

"Hey, Galthazar, lets see what the humans do when they discover us, and how they freak out!"
"Ok, what are you thinking?"
"Oh, I don't know, buzz one of their ships and let them get a funny radar track and see what they do"
"I was thinking more like, land in the middle of the superbowl, but sure, whatever"


Who says they pay it any thought at all? Are you particularly stealthy when poking around a bird's nest?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wp-assets.futurism.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Republicans have gone full nutjob.
Every year, for the last 20+ years, I'm surprised how nutty they get.
I don't know why I still get surprised.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they're that more intelligent than us they may see us as food, just like how I can get stoned and watch animals on Discovery channel and then get a burger for dinner.
 
70Ford
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bandito King:

Who says they pay it any thought at all? Are you particularly stealthy when poking around a bird's nest?

No, but when i go to the zoo, i like to wave to the animals.
 
petec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Here's a Useless Farking One.

[Fark user image 425x432]


well, he did get more votes, and is now president

how'd your guy do?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People
Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Escape Tour 1981: Live In Houston)
Youtube VcjzHMhBtf0
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
JFC can we stop with the ufo threads. nothing is going to change anyone's minds until either some real evidence is found or one lands in the middle of the national mall in board daylight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khitsicker: JFC can we stop with the ufo threads. nothing is going to change anyone's minds until either some real evidence is found or one lands in the middle of the national mall in board daylight.


I am sure some people will say it's all made up like the Moon landing was if anything should plop down on the national mall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.