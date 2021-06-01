 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Looks like cats eating their dead owners isn't an urban legend after all   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Death, Diogenes syndrome, National Police officer, pet cats, South American, Clara Ines Tobon, Ms Tobon, Self-neglect  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's not.

WOULD YOUR CAT OR DOG EAT YOUR CORPSE?
Youtube iGr2KgWBy7U
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who thought it was a legend? I assumed it was the truth because cats are little bastards.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the cats didn't have much of a choice.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha! If I ever die, I'm putting hot sauce all over myself first. That'll show 'em!

/ the cats hate hot sauce
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
dogs too
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If, when I die, my cats get hungry before I am found, I would be ok with this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd rather my cat eat me than starve to death waiting for someone to find my body.
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If my cat or dog ate my corpse, I'd consider that a net gain over being forced to pay a mortician to take it away.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know who needs to hear this - but no matter how much toxic chemicals you pump into your corporal fleshcage after you die, you're going to decompose and return to the soil.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Munden: dogs too


Nick Lowe - Marie Provost
Youtube c3dTc4kyIOU
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sometimes the pussy eats you.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Who thought it was a legend? I assumed it was the truth because cats are little bastards.


Why would they need to be bastards? A cat is smart enough to perceive that a dead body is no longer inhabited by the being they loved.
Dead bodies are meat - and no one but stupid deluded primitives think they are anything else.
Cats are not capable of being stupid, deluded primitives like people are capable of being - but they are not inferior to us in that regard, but rather the opposite.
 
baorao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
sounds like her cats didn't let a fresh body go to waist.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would anyone think that was an urban legend?  Pet or not, they're still animals, and if you're not feeding them pet food, you're still going to feed them.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've heard that dogs will wait longer than cats, but even if they have a bond to you, self-preservation will kick in at some point after they realize that their companion is 'gone.'

(Not so) CSB: My sister-in-law wasn't discovered for 2 weeks after she died, and with 3 cats, well, you know....

...and no matter how much you think your dog loves you, they love surviving just as much.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news​/​and-finally/when-harry-and-sally-ate-o​wner-26592385.html
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was a study done for how long cats vs dogs wait to eat your body after you die. Dogs wait until they are pretty much starving.  Cats wait on average 3 hours. Even if there is still food in their bowl.
Ever look over at a cat and see that it's already staring at you, then it quickly looks away?  It was just checking to see if you're still breathing. If you look close, you'll see it lick its lips every time it does that.

/ okay the study didn't *quite* day that, but it was close.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, even humans resort to eating humans if there's nothing else to eat. I don't know what you expect from a creature that gets entertained by a moving dot of light on the floor.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Sometimes the pussy eats you.


Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I don't know who needs to hear this - but no matter how much toxic chemicals you pump into your corporal fleshcage after you die, you're going to decompose and return to the soil.


Yes, but you'll look good for a few days so everyone can stand over your corpse while it's laying in a box so they can argue over who gets your stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if the kitty cat will share with the doggy.

"Bad news, doggy.  This guy didn't have any friends and no one's coming for us, so this is mine.  You can try and chew your way in to the dog food bag.   This is mine."
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kokomo61: I've heard that dogs will wait longer than cats, but even if they have a bond to you, self-preservation will kick in at some point after they realize that their companion is 'gone.'

(Not so) CSB: My sister-in-law wasn't discovered for 2 weeks after she died, and with 3 cats, well, you know....

...and no matter how much you think your dog loves you, they love surviving just as much.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/​and-finally/when-harry-and-sally-ate-o​wner-26592385.html


Yeah, it was my understanding that a dog would probably lick your face off seeing if you're gonna react, before they'd dig in for real.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: hardinparamedic: I don't know who needs to hear this - but no matter how much toxic chemicals you pump into your corporal fleshcage after you die, you're going to decompose and return to the soil.

Yes, but you'll look good for a few days so everyone can stand over your corpse while it's laying in a box so they can argue over who gets your stuff.


And then owe 20,000 dollars to a man who looks like this:

MrBonestripper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: No, it's not.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iGr2KgWB​y7U]


Done in one.

Seriously, her last book was a children's book called, "Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?"  Spoiler alert:  YES!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: hardinparamedic: No, it's not.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iGr2KgWB​y7U]

Done in one.

Seriously, her last book was a children's book called, "Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?"  Spoiler alert:  YES!


She's honestly amazing. I love her YouTube channel.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was okay with this story until five of the cats died anyway. :(
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They don't even wait.  Once they're sure you're dead it's all nom nom nom.  A dog won't eat its master until its starving.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
....At least back in the 90s, there was a study done of what they politely referred to as 'survival predation'.  The results were as follows:

1)  It's gonna happen, depending on how long it is before someone notices that your cheerful mug hasn't been around.

2)  The dogs will give you up to two weeks before they decide to go for it, depending on what else they may find in the home first.

3)  The cats give you - at most - twenty-four hours.

/Keep waiting to wake up some morning to see the cat looking at her watch, looking at me, and saying, "Dammit...."
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I don't know who needs to hear this - but no matter how much toxic chemicals you pump into your corporal fleshcage after you die, you're going to decompose and return to the soil.


That's why I made a mold of my body wearing a kimono and sombrero. I've left instructions, for when I die, to set my corpse in the mold, followed by molten bronze, and then for the resultant statue to be discretely placed outside of Nancy Grace's bedroom window during the night.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eravior: hardinparamedic: I don't know who needs to hear this - but no matter how much toxic chemicals you pump into your corporal fleshcage after you die, you're going to decompose and return to the soil.

That's why I made a mold of my body wearing a kimono and sombrero. I've left instructions, for when I die, to set my corpse in the mold, followed by molten bronze, and then for the resultant statue to be discretely placed outside of Nancy Grace's bedroom window during the night.


Oddly enough, I told my wife I would also want to be bronzed into a position where I could be moved to various seats in the house. She was less than receptive to my request. I may have to put it into my will to make it a legal document.

But anyway, now that this urban legend has been proven true, can we get to some other cat facts. Do they really steal babies souls?
 
