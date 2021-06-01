 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Do the right thing and ditch your unvaccinated friends; tough choices must be made (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: PSA, Immune system, Vaccine, sensible people, Vaccination, Dominique Samuels, Good Morning Britain, blood clots, Ms Samuels  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 9:32 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're finding that you have a lot of friends who are unwilling to get vaccinated, your concern should probably be less about whether or not you should ditch them or not and more about why you choose such shiatty friends in the first place. Because until you figure that out and correct it, you'll just end up with a new batch of shiatty friends when you replace them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way ahead of you.  And I didn't ditch them because of the vaccine.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry Kiddo.  Your mom & I can't hang out with you until you're 12, according to guidelines from The Express."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have co-workers and family who refuse to get vaccinated because light reflected from the moon will interfere with the vaccine and turn you into a grotesque Cronenberg-like creature...and this is because the moon is made of green cheese and that changes the property of light.

Okay, that may sound ridiculous but their argument for not getting the vaccine is on that same level.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're finding that you have a lot of friends who are unwilling to get vaccinated, your concern should probably be less about whether or not you should ditch them or not and more about why you choose such shiatty friends in the first place. Because until you figure that out and correct it, you'll just end up with a new batch of shiatty friends when you replace them.


Aside from the obvious reasons not to associate with antivaxxers, the political right in the USA is a package deal. Where they suck specifically, they suck all.

Inevitably Nazis and traitors will be involved over there.

But hey, at least they can easily fall in line and check the same box at the polls.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still waiting to get vaccinated here. I basically get an official notice every couple of weeks telling me that I can get vaccinated at this or that time or place if I fit all these criterion, and they basically come down to being over 65, having this or that condition, three eyes, one horn, or whatever.

It ain't me. It ain't me. I ain't no Senator's son. I ain't no fortunate one.

They are treating me as Japanese, which is a nice courtesy, frankly. I can't complain. I wait patiently.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We didn't ditch them because they wouldn't take the vaccine.

We ditched them because they outed themselves as shiatty human beings who are now saying things that 30 years ago would have gotten them beaten down in public.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Still waiting to get vaccinated here. I basically get an official notice every couple of weeks telling me that I can get vaccinated at this or that time or place if I fit all these criterion, and they basically come down to being over 65, having this or that condition, three eyes, one horn, or whatever.

It ain't me. It ain't me. I ain't no Senator's son. I ain't no fortunate one.

They are treating me as Japanese, which is a nice courtesy, frankly. I can't complain. I wait patiently.


Where do you live?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know a couple people who are left leaning or apolitical and don't want to get vaccinated. The anti vaccine sentiment was around before Reagan pissed in the punch bowl. Don't give the Trumpers credit or blame for it.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for President Biden's Covid vaccine to be available.

I aint taking Trump's vaccine. He started the first wave of vaccines.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Farkers have friends who don't require inflating?!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing said in the text seemed rageful, but the video doesn't work unless I turn off as blockers...

Apparently she called him "psychotic" and that people should make their own choices.

Yeah, choose not to hang around unvaccinated people...
 
lectos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Already done.  I ditched them when they put on the red hat and started talking about Q.
 
eKonk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to be a happy, popular girl until one night I got vaccinated at a party. I died instantly. Please, don't do vaccinations. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't wind up like me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Protip:  Never ask if they got vaccinated.  Because if they didn't, 99% of the time, you'll get all the bat shiat crazy explanations listed above.  The 1% will be "Not yet.  But I'm scheduled for next week" which is a lie but they can't tell you they're not getting vaccinated because you'll report them to the vax-cops who will hunt them down and inject them will Bill Gates nano-sperm that cause abortions on the other side of the planet.
 
LL316
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you ditched people for being Trump supporters, then you probably don't have many to ditch for being anti vaxxers now.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Still waiting to get vaccinated here. I basically get an official notice every couple of weeks telling me that I can get vaccinated at this or that time or place if I fit all these criterion, and they basically come down to being over 65, having this or that condition, three eyes, one horn, or whatever.

It ain't me. It ain't me. I ain't no Senator's son. I ain't no fortunate one.

They are treating me as Japanese, which is a nice courtesy, frankly. I can't complain. I wait patiently.


Do you really think so?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can always catch up at the funeral, even if it's just a one-way conversation.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zez: 2fardownthread: Still waiting to get vaccinated here. I basically get an official notice every couple of weeks telling me that I can get vaccinated at this or that time or place if I fit all these criterion, and they basically come down to being over 65, having this or that condition, three eyes, one horn, or whatever.

It ain't me. It ain't me. I ain't no Senator's son. I ain't no fortunate one.

They are treating me as Japanese, which is a nice courtesy, frankly. I can't complain. I wait patiently.

Where do you live?


Weirdly enough, he lives in Nebraska. It certainly raises a few questions.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eKonk: I used to be a happy, popular girl until one night I got vaccinated at a party. I died instantly. Please, don't do vaccinations. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't wind up like me.


Found Taylor Swift's Fark handle.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eKonk: I used to be a happy, popular girl until one night I got vaccinated at a party. I died instantly. Please, don't do vaccinations. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't wind up like me.


No, that's Becky.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As it turns out, my general social selection resulted in not having friends who would refuse to get chipped in the first place.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Friends? Where do you think you are, subby?
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LL316: If you ditched people for being Trump supporters, then you probably don't have many to ditch for being anti vaxxers now.


Well there's always the crunchy granola type of anti-vaxxers, before Trump I think they were actually the majority.
 
Likwit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my work, I speak with probably 1,000 or more people every week. I like to talk because I'm obnoxious, and in this age the conversation inevitably turns to vaccines or  something else COVID related. Being unwilling to get the vaccine isn't a deal breaker necessarily (anti-vaxxer money is still money and fark principles when I can put some good food in front of my kids), but damn that shiat is awkward. In my experience, about half of everyone I speak with is planning on a "wait and see" approach or outright against the vaccine. Disappointing, but lines up with polls I've read (28% "vaccine hesitancy").
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LL316: If you ditched people for being Trump supporters, then you probably don't have many to ditch for being anti vaxxers now.


Never had any to begin with. I don't like mean, stupid people, and don't make friends with them - so I never had any Trumpanzee or Qanon friends.
My family are all normal and intelligent people, so none there either.
If you don't make shiatty, stupid friend in life, and don't let rotten, degenerate people into your life, you don't end up with all these awkward situations like where to go for thanksgiving or what to say to the former "friend" who just texted you a rant about kiddie cannibal pizza.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: eKonk: I used to be a happy, popular girl until one night I got vaccinated at a party. I died instantly. Please, don't do vaccinations. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't wind up like me.

Found Taylor Swift's Fark handle.


No - if that were her, she'd have already written 32 songs about it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know anyone that didn't get vaccinated, which is kind of surprising because I have a couple of Trumpers in my family. One of them is even a Q nutter.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Xi Jinping rubs his hands together and say "good GOOD!"
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.