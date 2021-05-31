 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Exactly how many decapitated bodies is considered an "exceptionally high" number?   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Roman Empire, Capital punishment, Decapitation, Roman cemeteries, extensive rural settlements, Roman Britain, Roman army, Cambridge Archaeological Unit  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 9:50 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seventeen, apparently. That's three more than I would have guessed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When h > b, where:
h == number of heads, and
b == number of headless bodies
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17?  Just a bad day in Nuevo Laredo.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are they sure the heads were not bitten off by a rabbit?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Part of an ethnic genocide of Gaelic\celtic people done by the Romans.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Depends on the location, I suppose.

A crawlspace under a house in rural Iowa, probably 35.

A Denny's, 2-3.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've never been comfortable with more than 7.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was told it was 8, and why would Hollywood lie to me?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
steklo:

The who?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, it if it's me on the receiving end, I'd say one. That would be way more than necessary.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I've had it up to here with all these decapitated bodies!"

[hand gestures to upper chest area]
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Roman funeral planners would go a little crazy now and then.  Same with wedding planners and gender reveal party planners.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.