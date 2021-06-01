 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Las Vegas celebrates full reopening, a return to spreading all the other viruses it used to   (8newsnow.com) divider line
10
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I stopped at a convenience store on the way home from work today, and I was the only customer wearing a mask. This shiat's gonna take some getting used to.

/vaccinated, but still wearing my mask in public because cancer
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: /vaccinated, but still wearing my mask in public because cancer


You know, cancer doesn't spread that way.

/sorry
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can tell Vegas is back cause MGM is bringing back parking fees.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I stopped at a convenience store on the way home from work today, and I was the only customer wearing a mask. This shiat's gonna take some getting used to.

/vaccinated, but still wearing my mask in public because cancer


I have begun seeing people even in the grocery store without masks. Even in Libby lib Chicago suburb. I went to a local brewery on Sat. Night not knowing they nixxed their mask rules and the entire place was mask less sans one bartender. I said screw it, I'm fully vaxxed.

It was really weird. Yeah it's going to be a weird transition. Kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop and cases skyrocket triggering some weird extra lockdown or return to mask mandates.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, don't forget about the bacteria!
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I stopped at a convenience store on the way home from work today, and I was the only customer wearing a mask. This shiat's gonna take some getting used to.

/vaccinated, but still wearing my mask in public because cancer


The first time I took my mask off, it was because I was having a migraine causing muscle spasms down my face\jaw and it physically hurt to have it on--I was vaxxed, but hadn't unmasked until then.

Spookiest damn thing. I'm a lot calmer about it now, but I doubt anyone's going to wear masks voluntarily after this. It was just too traumatic for everyone.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It would be such a shame if a meteor took out that city.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gonorrhea to COVID: "Hold my yardglass of daiquiri."
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Herr Morgenstern: /vaccinated, but still wearing my mask in public because cancer

You know, cancer doesn't spread that way.

/sorry


Okay, that got a laugh out of me. XD
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Herr Morgenstern: /vaccinated, but still wearing my mask in public because cancer

You know, cancer doesn't spread that way.

/sorry


Maybe the mask keeps him from smoking or chewing tobacco.
 
