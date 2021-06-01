 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Another spring day, another group of baby ducklings rescued from a storm drain   (kron4.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May 31 I see....just squeezed it inti spring before the meterological summer.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: meterological


*meteorological*

Time for more coffee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay!   Fresh content for reddit!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x424]


You might want a doctor to look at that.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
if you don't let natural selection take its course, then we'll end up with clogged up drains filled with adult ducks!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: steklo: [Fark user image 850x424]

You might want a doctor to look at that.


Well, they better buy me dinner first.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yay!   Fresh content for reddit!


Wait, you're saying we got it first?
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Baby ducklings are a lot easier to remove than full grown adult ducklings that's for sure.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: foo monkey: Yay!   Fresh content for reddit!

Wait, you're saying we got it first?


I'm saying some days reddit seems like the same three duckling videos over and over and over again.
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: steklo: [Fark user image 850x424]

You might want a doctor to look at that.


I think he wants everyone to look at that.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bronskrat: if you don't let natural selection take its course, then we'll end up with clogged up drains filled with adult ducks!!!


No, you fool! If we only allow the smart ones to survive, we'll end up with a race of aggressive superducks vying with us for control of the planet! Have you seen what that leads to? HAVE YOU?

Because I have, and it was very, very ugly indeed:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
