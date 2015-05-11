 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouGov)   A recent poll found nine in 10 people have experienced déjà vu before. In other news, a recent poll found nine in 10 people have experienced déjà vu before   (today.yougov.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 8:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Déjà Vu was cool, but Chocolate Mousse was my favorite. Latrine was good for some laughs, too.

Don't even get me started on Maitre'D.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I frequently experience Vuja De - the feeling that I'm totally lost and have no clue what the fark is going on.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 317x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of seizures do the other 10% have?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well obviously. That one teenage pop star is constantly whining about it on the radio along with something about Billy Joel and a drver's license. I'm more surprised that 10% of people haven't been subjected to it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Déjà Vu was cool, but Chocolate Mousse was my favorite. Latrine was good for some laughs, too.

Don't even get me started on Maitre'D.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I frequently experience Vuja De - the feeling that I'm totally lost and have no clue what the fark is going on.


Close. But George Carlin defined vuja de' as "the strange feeling that this has never happened before." :)
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah there is a piece of me that thinks this is a European style prison making us repeat this shiat over and over again.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Diogenes: I frequently experience Vuja De - the feeling that I'm totally lost and have no clue what the fark is going on.

Close. But George Carlin defined vuja de' as "the strange feeling that this has never happened before." :)


Ha!  Didn't know that he was the origin.  I must have gotten that 5th hand over the years.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [gannett-cdn.com image 850x1133]


John Fogerty - Deja Vu (All Over Again).wmv
Youtube OZr07AYWLSo
 
The5thElement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I was younger I used to joke that if deja vu meant reliving a portion of a past life (as someone once told me), then I was living the exact same life because I got it all the time.

Then at 32 I started having tonic clonic (grand mal) seizures. I think that explained the deja vu better.

/clearly I had epilepsy in a past life

Related CSB: My wife came across the term of 'falling sickness' somewhere and began laughing hysterically because "what kind of sickness is that? So dumb!" :'(
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Didn't we already cover this in another thread?
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whar "repeat" tag, whar!!?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image image 587x244]


No Lieutenant, your men are already dead.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Then at 32 I started having tonic clonic (grand mal) seizures. I think that explained the deja vu better.


My obviously very limited understanding is that deja vu is the brain misfiring in the process of storing memories of experiences.

You witness or experience something and your brain draws on past experiences of emotions and other feelings or perceptions to process the memories, and then the memory of what you are witnessing or experiencing is being filed away in the brain for short term and long term memory.

Deja vu is explained as there being some "misfiring" or "feedback" of brain neurons to where the memory isn't quite going into the databank as "I've never experienced this before" and your brain mixes up the signals to give you a weird feeling of "I've done this before!" It's a minor, small short circuit of the brain wiring to where the memory processing gets mixed up to give you the feeling of having already witnessed or experienced something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Used to be a chain of strip clubs called Deja Vu.  You walk in with money and walk out without money.  Happened a couple of times.

They advertised on the radio and their closer was a singy "Deja Vu-u-u-u-u" possibly sung by the strippers who couldn't sing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Didn't we already cover this in another thread?


Somebody punch him out
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prayer for the Damned
Youtube KPcIJtjGnPQ


I fear these lucid dreams might find me soon
Scared of living in fear, scared of deja vu
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could have sworn I've seen this article before.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Deja Screw: the feeling that you've already banged subby's mom.
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
deja vu occurs when the part of us that is eternal and therefore exists outside of time, and is aware of our complete existence, sort of peeks through to the corporeal, time-bound mind.  it's like when a sound from the waking world gets into our dreams.
what?  beats epilepsy.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've experienced vuja de, the feeling that something has never happened before.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: deja vu occurs when the part of us that is eternal and therefore exists outside of time, and is aware of our complete existence, sort of peeks through to the corporeal, time-bound mind.  it's like when a sound from the waking world gets into our dreams.
what?  beats epilepsy.


Yeah, but why does it do it twice?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The way I've always explained Deja Vu is the exact moment my brain does a hiccup, and it activates a portion of my memory which tells my brain, "you've done this before" but, its a false memory all in a brief instance.
 
ar393
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Pocket Ninja: Déjà Vu was cool, but Chocolate Mousse was my favorite. Latrine was good for some laughs, too.

Don't even get me started on Maitre'D.

[media.tenor.com image 220x126] [View Full Size image _x_]


Val Kilmer's best movie. Fight me.

/I'm not the first guy who fell in love with a woman that he met at a restaurant who turned out to be the daughter of a kidnapped scientist only to lose her to her childhood lover who she last saw on a deserted island who then turned out fifteen years later to be the leader of the French underground.
 
Snotnose
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I often experience deja-moo, that feeling I've heard this bull before.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.