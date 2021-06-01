 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Study finds the best cities for 'naked gardening' should you desire to show off you peas and beanstalk or beautiful melons for the neighbors   (wgntv.com) divider line
15
    More: Creepy, Gardening, Nudity, Lawn, new study, World Naked Gardening Day, naked gardening, lawn care service provider, Nude  
•       •       •

141 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 11:20 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Figured Austin would be on there
Google Hippy Hollow
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
List fails without Caribou, ME.

/85% chance of very perky nipples.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The ones without poison ivy?
 
Creoena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Naked gardening sounds like a giant conspiracy run by bugs to gain better access to use you as food.  Especially your nether regions.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you trim the bushes the tree looks bigger.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Imma just a rake for the hoe next door.

Read Clarissa.  Explains it all.

/I dare you.
//double dog dare you
///playground protocol be danged.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never do with serious diarrhea
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Too cold here. That's my excuse anyway, it's usually bigger.
 
Loren
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is this marked creepy?  Nudism isn't creepy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loren: Why is this marked creepy?  Nudism isn't creepy.


Vines are.
 
70Ford
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Loren: Why is this marked creepy?  Nudism isn't creepy.


What are you talking about!!!!
The whole american civilization will absolutely collapse if the slightest glimpse of a woman's nipple is viewed
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Loren: Why is this marked creepy?  Nudism isn't creepy.


I kept trying to say that too, but the judge & school principal weren't having it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.