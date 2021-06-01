 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Where is that noise coming from?   (youtube.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1041 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Jun 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I *may* have done this before.

In front of an audience.

Music will teach you humility, if you're smart enough to learn it.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all Skwisgaar had to do too apparently.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still Hearing That Buzz | Metalocalypse | Adult Swim
Youtube 6FmXsl7msQ8
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW Language.
Stormtroopers of Death - What's That Noise?
Youtube _frXYiZ-cAo
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mattbastard: That's all Skwisgaar had to do too apparently



But it's much more fun to jump out of plane and play your solo on the way down.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If 60 (or 50) cycle hum bothers you, get a job at a power plant. You get so used to it, it becomes your new tinnitus frequency.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Been there, done that. Even went and bought a new bass. Well, that's my excuse for the purchase.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Number One tech support question: Is it plugged in?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some of her other videos are funny too.
Playing Folk Metal: Expectation vs Reality
Youtube 0dWwuJ91Q1U
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Number One tech support question: Is it plugged in?


Yup.  And there's a good reason why it's the first question asked.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, that's happened more than once to me in the past.

Always check everything else before the obvious.

Because it can never be something we've done or not done.
 
Pextor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Always start with the simple things. I replaced a wheel bearing on a car because the lug nuts on another wheel were loose.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Number One tech support question: Is it plugged in?


Disappointed.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a minute of time I'll never get back.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A dead giveaway would be your strings not making any noise.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: There's a minute of time I'll never get back.


You're on Fark. You have lots of minutes to waste.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: A dead giveaway would be your strings not making any noise.


When you hear a bad buzzing like that, you don't start playing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CNET News - Listen to the Apollo 10 astronauts as they hear "outer-spacey" music
Youtube 4cW3a5ZHy1Q
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still no explanation for the mysterious Windsor hum haunting Ontario city, southeastern Michigan
Youtube VB1707GeXq8
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's just the normal noises in here.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: There's a minute of time I'll never get back.


i thought it was cute!
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dothemath: A dead giveaway would be your strings not making any noise.

When you hear a bad buzzing like that, you don't start playing.


Your hands just touching the strings make sounds, if they dont you have a cable issue or the amps on standby.

This was staged.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unbalanced cables and shiatty ground make can make it almost impossible to get rid of noise.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
not a guitar player so i haven't done that exactly but functionally i've done that exact thing in damn near every aspect of my life.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A chicken?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Number One tech support question: Is it plugged in ^all the way?


Spent an hour once trying to figure out a wonky printer that was plugged in about 90% of the way.  Pull, reseat, make damn sure it's in there properly.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.