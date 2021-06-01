 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLWT)   After being pushed out of a moving car this sweet girl ended up at a Humane Society shelter, but thankfully her original owner spotted her on the shelter's Facebook page & they had a joyous reunion just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wlwt.com) divider line
97
    More: Woofday, Dog, Brown County animal shelter, Animal shelter, happy ending, tragic incident, heartbreaking incident.The dog, English-language films, original owner  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 02 Jun 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Driedsponge: [Fark user image 565x783]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu being weird
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
TFA contains further proof that dogs are better than humans, and we really don't deserve them.

/Our rescue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

TommyDeuce: TFA contains further proof that dogs are better than humans, and we really don't deserve them.

/Our rescue.

[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's been a while, so have a Zeke of the Week
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x511]
It's been a while, so have a Zeke of the Week


Finally :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x511]
It's been a while, so have a Zeke of the Week


♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: TFA contains further proof that dogs are better than humans, and we really don't deserve them.

/Our rescue.

[Fark user image 425x566]


What's your rescue's name?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x511]
It's been a while, so have a Zeke of the Week


Hi Zeke, good to see you again!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: TommyDeuce: TFA contains further proof that dogs are better than humans, and we really don't deserve them.

/Our rescue.

[Fark user image 425x566]

What's your rescue's name?


That is Vidallia, we got her from the Fulton Co shelter in Atlanta about 7 years ago.  She is, according to the vet down there a "Georgia Yard Dog".
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Mitch Taylor's Bro: TommyDeuce: TFA contains further proof that dogs are better than humans, and we really don't deserve them.

/Our rescue.

[Fark user image 425x566]

What's your rescue's name?

That is Vidallia, we got her from the Fulton Co shelter in Atlanta about 7 years ago.  She is, according to the vet down there a "Georgia Yard Dog".


Vidallia is adorable! ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Mitch Taylor's Bro: TommyDeuce: TFA contains further proof that dogs are better than humans, and we really don't deserve them.

/Our rescue.

[Fark user image 425x566]

What's your rescue's name?

That is Vidallia, we got her from the Fulton Co shelter in Atlanta about 7 years ago.  She is, according to the vet down there a "Georgia Yard Dog".


Hi Vidallia! "Georgia Yard Dog" is a great breed!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 500x332]


lol!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not just dogs that are into shoes :-)
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hai guys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: Hai guys[Fark user image 425x566]


Hai!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: Hai guys[Fark user image 425x566]


howdy
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 473x355]


lol!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 717x960]


awesome!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Tongue Tied Tuesday everyone.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Dick's Dog

Dick had a dog
The dog dug
The dog dug deep
How deep did Dick's dog dig?

Dick had a duck
The duck dove
The duck dove deep
How deep did Dick's duck dive?
Dick's diving duck dove as deep as Dick's dog dug.


- Trevor Millum
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Quick Pupper Tax payment - Brindy girl is not pleased about her daddy going back to work instead of working from home. Here she is, waiting by the front door for him to return. (The block thing is to discourage Little Miss Smarty Pants from trying to open that door. Yes, she has learned to open all the interior ones!)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 662x960]


I'm kind of hoping that sign hangs on the same house that has the door mat that says, "Just text us. There's no need to get the dogs involved."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.