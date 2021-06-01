 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   This week in cyber ransom attacks: your hackers want steak   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Leave our meat alone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure everyone will panic buy shortly.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Again?
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
openparenthesis.orgView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"One of Canada's largest beef plants was idled for a second day."

Canada's Largest Beef Plant is going to be the name of my Tim Hortons themed all male strip club.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm sure everyone will panic buy shortly.


I've already started stuffing garbage bags with ground beef and putting it on Craigslist for $10/lb
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: edmo: I'm sure everyone will panic buy shortly.

I've already started stuffing garbage bags with ground beef and putting it on Craigslist for $10/lb


Link please
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they ask for the ransom to be paid out in Dogecoin?
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Beef Plant


101dogbreeds.comView Full Size


Not fooled.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Putin better watch it with these cyber attacks.  We might send him a Strongly Worded LetterTM
 
Wolfinstl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Your dog has learned to run a hack for steak campaign.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "One of Canada's largest beef plants was idled for a second day."

Canada's Largest Beef Plant is going to be the name of my Tim Hortons themed all male strip club.


That... would work.

Timbits
Double-double
Roll up the rim
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ffs, the attackers want steak.

The hackers want you to stop disparaging them while they help your stupidass protect itself from the attackers.

People who disparage all hackers as cybercriminals ought to pick themselves up by the bootstraps and do their own infosec and raise their own cattle too.

Blaming the victim seems appropriate when the victim routinely disparages their protectors as the enemy.

Go outside and eat grass, you don't even deserve a mummified BigMac found under the seat of a rental car if you disparage hackers. No hackers ought to accept your money as its likely the proceeds of criminal activity because you disparage helpful and honest people as criminals, then double down with "words change" but you participate in changing a good word to mean something ugly. The likelihood that you're a bad person is very high because you disparage good people as bad. I judge people by the enemies they make.

Try participating with people before you change the meaning of their identity to be a term of disparagment, or if you do disparage, don't expect free help or cheap help, expect an asshole tax.

I'm not a hacker but I participate with them, real hackers, not cybercriminals.

Take your n-word substitutes, sit by yourself and fix your own problems.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are any of these hackers caught? It seems like they steadily make millions, and never face consequences.

I should have gone into hacking - high reward, low risk.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Parthenogenetic: edmo: I'm sure everyone will panic buy shortly.

I've already started stuffing garbage bags with ground beef and putting it on Craigslist for $10/lb

Link please


Search for my other listings

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Generation_D
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Are any of these hackers caught? It seems like they steadily make millions, and never face consequences.

I should have gone into hacking - high reward, low risk.


The trick is being in a country with no extradition treaty and that's out of the reach of Interpol, the Five Eyes and other law enforcement that cooperates with The West.

So, Russia and China and their client states; North Korea, and the usual cast of sh*thole countries.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hackers.. do something useful..pay off everyone's mortgage, credit cards, or student loans.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The hackers may have wiped-out one fifth of the "U.S. beef capacity" but, if there's one thing that is true about us Americans, it is that our "beef capacity" is limitless!  It is ever-expanding!  The hackers may reduce our "beef capacity," but they will never vanquish our "beef capacity!" God bless you all and may god bless the U.S. beef capacity! 🇺🇸
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The hackers may have wiped-out one fifth of the "U.S. beef capacity" but, if there's one thing that is true about us Americans, it is that our "beef capacity" is limitless!  It is ever-expanding!  The hackers may reduce our "beef capacity," but they will never vanquish our "beef capacity!" God bless you all and may god bless the U.S. beef capacity! 🇺🇸


Subby's Canadian Mom also has limitless Beef Capacity.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Are any of these hackers caught? It seems like they steadily make millions, and never face consequences.

I should have gone into hacking - high reward, low risk.


They're sometimes caught. They often operate from countries which don't have an extradition treaty with their targets, so if you wanted to get into it you might need to move. Not a lot of business opportunities hacking into places like Cuba or North Korea.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know it's barely relevant but it's my favorite canada-america-hoarding-idiocy meme and by God it's a free country so I'ma post it.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Private_Citizen: Are any of these hackers caught? It seems like they steadily make millions, and never face consequences.

I should have gone into hacking - high reward, low risk.

They're sometimes caught. They often operate from countries which don't have an extradition treaty with their targets, so if you wanted to get into it you might need to move. Not a lot of business opportunities hacking into places like Cuba or North Korea.


There might not be a lot of business opportunities hacking into Cuba and North Korea but there are certainly plenty of career opportunities...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, like with the pipeline outage, I'm guessing that they hacked the accounting system of the providers and not the actual production lines.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Headline: one fifth of US beef capacity

Text in article: a quarter of US beef capacity

Also in article: 23 percent of US beef capacity

0_o
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Headline: one fifth of US beef capacity

Text in article: a quarter of US beef capacity

Also in article: 23 percent of US beef capacity

0_o


Listen, they were told there would be no math.  That's part of the reason they got hacked, actually.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Headline: one fifth of US beef capacity

Text in article: a quarter of US beef capacity

Also in article: 23 percent of US beef capacity

0_o


It's probably 22.5%. Just splits the difference.
 
