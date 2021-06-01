 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   After years of fighting over who can include "Orlando" in their name, the Orlando Melbourne International Airport will change its name to.....Melbourne Orlando International Airport   (local21news.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Knocks three times, jumps in the fray:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would assume part of the agreement is to slowly phase out the Orlando in the name and go by just Melbourne Airport.

/I'm sure that will create some interesting articles in the future
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took my wife to Disney World et al for Christmas a few years back. I hate theme parks so on the third day I rented a car to go into downtown Orlando for a few hours. Holy crap, that's a depressing place. I found a joint to have lunch that was a little seedy which I enjoy but I didn't feel like I was being cased for a mugging.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SPLITTERS!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I took my wife to Disney World et al for Christmas a few years back. I hate theme parks so on the third day I rented a car to go into downtown Orlando for a few hours. Holy crap, that's a depressing place. I found a joint to have lunch that was a little seedy which I enjoy but I didn't feel like I was being cased for a mugging.


Gosh my ticket was 3 times the price and it said it would take a day to get to Disney World, how could I have possibly known?!...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Ragin' Asian: I took my wife to Disney World et al for Christmas a few years back. I hate theme parks so on the third day I rented a car to go into downtown Orlando for a few hours. Holy crap, that's a depressing place. I found a joint to have lunch that was a little seedy which I enjoy but I didn't feel like I was being cased for a mugging.

Gosh my ticket was 3 times the price and it said it would take a day to get to Disney World, how could I have possibly known?!...


For the price of the Disney resort, admission, and fast passes, we could have gone to Paris or Napa and dined at Michelin rated restaurants every night for a week. The things you do for love, though.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lulz...I still remember flying into Melbourne back in '91.

/Was not prepared for the oppressive summer weather.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Cajnik: Ragin' Asian: I took my wife to Disney World et al for Christmas a few years back. I hate theme parks so on the third day I rented a car to go into downtown Orlando for a few hours. Holy crap, that's a depressing place. I found a joint to have lunch that was a little seedy which I enjoy but I didn't feel like I was being cased for a mugging.

Gosh my ticket was 3 times the price and it said it would take a day to get to Disney World, how could I have possibly known?!...

For the price of the Disney resort, admission, and fast passes, we could have gone to Paris or Napa and dined at Michelin rated restaurants every night for a week. The things you do for love, though.


Oops, I meant to respond in the comment upthread that there will be some interesting articles coming about naming mixups.

But yes, considering how expensive that whole week can be, maybe people won't even notice
 
