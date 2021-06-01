 Skip to content
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
yeah, my dog definitely doesn't like the weed.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt it but please continue projecting on your pets.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a dog so I take it for him.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they do like bones.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who doesnt let their dog prewash the dishes befor they go into the sink
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a dog, so can I have their share of pot instead?
 
Shang-High
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1990's one of my labs had seizures daily, often multiple ones.  A friend in high school had smoked pot to keep his own seizures at bay, so I asked the vet of I could try with my dog.  She said to try and it couldn't hurt... The seizures went from daily to weekly to monthly, then gone completely.  It was immediately evident and it gave her a much greater quality of life.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had some hope the CBD would help with one of my dog's noise-anxiety, but the only double-blinded study I've found gives it a big Nope!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: I had some hope the CBD would help with one of my dog's noise-anxiety, but the only double-blinded study I've found gives it a big Nope!


Try blowing hits of actual pot to the dog, but allow it to say no, peer pressure isn't cool. Don't sabotage your own treatment plan, though, by playing loud heavy metal, Pink Floyd's early albums or improv jazz that might upset or confuse a stoned noise-aversive dog while you're getting high together.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

natazha: I had some hope the CBD would help with one of my dog's noise-anxiety, but the only double-blinded study I've found gives it a big Nope!


Victoria Stillwell has a 4 CD program to help dogs with noise anxiety. You should check out her work.
 
