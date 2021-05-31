 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   WHO providing Greek letters to Covid variants. Well, that's just what's important, isn't it (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
15
    Followup, Greek alphabet, Indian variant, potential problem, India, New Delhi, Covid strain B.1.617, Dr Deepti Gurdasani, average person  
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm betting when they get a combination of three Greek letter variants, the trail will lead to subby's frat house.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes, it's terrible.
Now go change your diapers.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who is doing this?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TWX: Who is doing this?


Yes
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: TWX: Who is doing this?

Yes


Hopefully not the semi-disastrous Trevor Horn years.

/he's great in The Buggles and in The Art Of Noise
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel confident that some right-wing talk show host will dig deep and explain how this seemingly minor change is PROOF of some conspiracy between the WHO, George Soros, Disney and the reanimated corpse of Chairman Mao.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I feel confident that some right-wing talk show host will dig deep and explain how this seemingly minor change is PROOF of some conspiracy between the WHO, George Soros, Disney and the reanimated corpse of Chairman Mao.


Wait, George Soros is Greek, Roger Daltrey played the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is the home of the original Disneyland. Disney also opened a park in China which was formerly ruled by Chairman Mao.

THIS MEANS SOMETHING!!!
 
Tarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair the current terminology is confusing to most folks not able to follow all those Arabic letters, numbers and punctuation.
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or we could try mythological figures. Something like the Andromeda strain.
 
Cormee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Probably the only naming convention that can't offend, nowadays
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: Who is doing this?


First base
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Demetrius: AliceBToklasLives: I feel confident that some right-wing talk show host will dig deep and explain how this seemingly minor change is PROOF of some conspiracy between the WHO, George Soros, Disney and the reanimated corpse of Chairman Mao.

Wait, George Soros is Greek, Roger Daltrey played the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is the home of the original Disneyland. Disney also opened a park in China which was formerly ruled by Chairman Mao.

THIS MEANS SOMETHING!!!


And that's how Disney acquired immunity to DeSantis' social media monitoring laws in Florida.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really tempting fate now when we get to the Omega variant...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Really tempting fate now when we get to the Omega variant...


I really want an Omega Mu variant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is important because when it's known as "The China Virus" and "The Indian Variant" it affects policy, for the worse.
 
