(Mother Jones)   Teenagers may save us all
32
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main page?

Cue a bunch of Farkers way to excited about putting things into teens.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No they won't, because by the time they get old enough to actually change things, it will be too late.
 
havocmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure the teens being raised by people who are vaccinated will probably be vaccinated at a 60% clip.
I'm sure the teens being raised by people who are not vaccinated will probably be vaccinated at a 6% clip.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So teens are mirroring the behavior of adults when it comes to the vaccine.  Those that want it are clamoring to get it the first chance they get.  We'll see if that slows down once their age group reaches the vaccination levels of adults.  Then we'll know if teenagers will save us all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Young people nowadays are better than ye olden people back in their day by any objective metric.  They get better grades.  They score better on tests.  They achieve higher rates of education.  They have less unwanted pregnancies.  They are arrested less.  They consume less drugs and alcohol.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay; thanks, teens. Also, please do me a solid and don't invent Soylent Green.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If You Could Save Yourself (You'd Save Us All)
nsfw lyric ( one line, but it's really really nsfw)
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are we still operating under the fantasy that Covid is on the brink of wiping out humanity?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nope
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From what I understand about the advancement of time and the inevitable aging and death of the population, aren't teens always going to grow into the ones who have the opportunity to save us?  I mean, even Boomers were teens at one point.

/Gen Z has a lot in common with the Greatest Generation (pre-WWII).
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Young people nowadays are better than ye olden people back in their day by any objective metric.  They get better grades.  They score better on tests.  They achieve higher rates of education.  They have less unwanted pregnancies.  They are arrested less.  They consume less drugs and alcohol.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.


Also, they know it should be "fewer pregnancies" instead of "less pregnancies".
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They consume less drugs and alcohol.


Then what's even the point of being a teenager?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: Main page?

Cue a bunch of Farkers way to excited about putting things into teens.


Allow me to wax poetic: this is cool beans.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Duh. Never watch Scooby-Doo?
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're ALIIIIIIIIVE?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If my future depends on the sense of responsibility of teenagers then just shoot me now.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Young people nowadays are better than ye olden people back in their day by any objective metric.  They get better grades.  They score better on tests.  They achieve higher rates of education.  They have less unwanted pregnancies.  They are arrested less.  They consume less drugs and alcohol.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.


Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only if they go on a Children of the Corn-like killing spree.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Rapmaster2000: Young people nowadays are better than ye olden people back in their day by any objective metric.  They get better grades.  They score better on tests.  They achieve higher rates of education.  They have less unwanted pregnancies.  They are arrested less.  They consume less drugs and alcohol.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.

Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.


No objective data of any kind.  Just feels that an ENTIRE GENERATION has now changed completely from every generation before it.

I feel you.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Rapmaster2000: Young people nowadays are better than ye olden people back in their day by any objective metric.  They get better grades.  They score better on tests.  They achieve higher rates of education.  They have less unwanted pregnancies.  They are arrested less.  They consume less drugs and alcohol.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.

Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.


This was happening long before covid.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People are hungry for attention. They'll do whatever it takes to get noticed and getting vaccinated is just one of the more popular methods now.

Cringe COVID Songs
Youtube gzaWXEl62ag
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.

Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.

No objective data of any kind.  Just feels that an ENTIRE GENERATION has now changed completely from every generation before it.

I feel you.


I am so very confused. Are you trashing your own comment? Am I taking crazy pills? Did you forget to change an alt? So many questions so few answers.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.

All ye olden people have are anecdotes about their own dumb kids.  Consider the source.

Yeah. Sort of but not really.  You're basically just describing societal progress based on generations of first world colonial empires.

The pandemic pretty much destroyed a lot of that. An entire generation has been reduced to living with mommy or daddy, with no jobs or life experience of any kind. Hey I hope I'm wrong, but there seems to be a permanent class of basement dwellers in the works. Just waiting it out to take over the house and taking a third mortgage to coast on.

No objective data of any kind.  Just feels that an ENTIRE GENERATION has now changed completely from every generation before it.

I feel you.


Well there are more "think pieces" about why the nuclear family sucks and multigenerational living arrangements are where it's at, leaving out that it sucks to be at the whims of two older generations
 
Bruscar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of my kids just graduated college. The other should be in the last year of college. So, I haven't heard anything about vaccines in a while. When they were in high school though, there was definitely an informal teen network on vaccines in the local area. Not only did they help gather information on when and where a person could get vaccinated, those who had cars sometimes provided transportation. I don't have any idea how many kids got vaccinated, without their parents' knowledge or approval, in this area via that network, but the number is certainly higher than zero.

Obviously, my kids finished high school before Covid-19 hit. Hopefully, that informal network is still active.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bthom37: Main page?

Cue a bunch of Farkers way to excited about putting things into teens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this is not about using them as a food source.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See the problem with kids these days is the rap music what gives them the brain damage, with their bippin; and their boppin'...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: See the problem with kids these days is the rap music what gives them the brain damage, with their bippin; and their boppin'...


And the pop pop poppin'
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At what point can we stop giving a shizz about people who don't want to get vaccinated?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WTF would Mothrr Jones know, mothers always have undying expectations of their -- kids
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just checking into this thread to say that young people are still disrespectful a-holes and should be purged from the nearest airlock
 
mike_d85
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We harvesting organs?
 
