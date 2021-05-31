 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Generous Iowans help semi-restore faith in humanity when generator used to cool food for thousands was stolen. #IowaNice   (kcrg.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, CEDAR RAPIDS, KCRG-TV, sure people, The Gazette, family friend, Bridgette Robinson  
151 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 6:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As much as people go on about "Southern Hospitality", I've always felt that they were being nice to your face while sticking a knife in your back. I've felt genuinely welcome in the Midwest despite having to deal with some light inadvertent racism.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Woke up this morning to our generator GONE we have a fridge inside the trailer that needs to be plugged in so we have...
Posted by Bridge Under the Bridge on Monday, May 31, 2021

However, two people, a family friend and Theisen's in Cedar Rapids, saw the post and donated generators

So within a day, they had two donated. #IowaNice
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: As much as people go on about "Southern Hospitality", I've always felt that they were being nice to your face while sticking a knife in your back. I've felt genuinely welcome in the Midwest despite having to deal with some light inadvertent racism.


Pretty Unfriendly, Actually
Youtube mo2oq0UktAs
 
Dakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IOWA = Idiots Out Wandering Around

Love, Nebraska
 
