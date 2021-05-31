 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Johnstown, PA. Not to toss a wet blanket on a three day weekend, but Memorial Day is the flood anniversary day   (wjactv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah Johnstown.....a shadow of what it used to be. Now it a poor, run-down place.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2200 people died so Frick and his friends could have their lake homes.  Why the entire owner class wasn't killed in the aftermath, I will never understand.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 2200 people died so Frick and his friends could have their lake homes.  Why the entire owner class wasn't killed in the aftermath, I will never understand.


At least the LA flood was so the whole city could have water.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 2200 people died so Frick and his friends could have their lake homes.  Why the entire owner class wasn't killed in the aftermath, I will never understand.


Because America doesn't believe in class warfare (at least when it's the working class against the mega-rich).

The country club where the reservoir had been warned about the dam's poor condition and advised to expend more money for maintenance and repairs. Justice should've at least dictated that Frick and his friends who ran the CC be sued into oblivion. However, only one lawsuit, for a lost railroad car, resulted from the disaster.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
132nd anniversary of the 1889 flood.... that's etched in the minds of those who've lived in the area.

Are there some trees, parrots, or a tortoise who have memories of a 132 years ago or is it just Pepperidge Farms that remembers?
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ah Johnstown.....a shadow of what it used to be. Now it a poor, run-down place.


So, the town is washed up? So to speak.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So... don't drink the Kool-aid at the town picnic. Got it!
 
