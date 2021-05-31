 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orlando Weekly)   Nothing says legal dignity like a "Bigger is Better" dick joke ad campaign   (orlandoweekly.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Employment, Complaint, Pleading, Marketing, Advertising, Morgan, Texas, Creative Loafing, Woman  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A ton of those north of Tampa. Hell, 90% of the billboards in Florida are for lawyers.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be no
Fark user imageView Full Size

jury in our case.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the motion of the ocean!  That's what she said. ...okay...somebody said.  Once.  Somewhere.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeners tag would have worked here, too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Morgan & Morgan, helping rightsize advertising agencies since 1984
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hi.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x567]


The giant dick isn't nearly as disturbing as the well defined ball-sack.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Unfortunately it was pretty flaccid.
 
proton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone told me he personally put up 1 million of his own money to get medical marijuana passed here in Florida.  I don't think he supports recreational use though.

Morgan and Morgan.  For the people.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gross message.

I hope they lose all their female and aware male clients.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.