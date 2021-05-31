 Skip to content
 
(US Food and Drug Administration)   The FDA would like to warn you about some mushrooms that will make you feel funny. Not that kind of funny, in fact not funny, not even slightly amusing... kind of green around the gills actually   (fda.gov) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just as a reminder, if you were not taught by someone willing to eat the mushrooms you pick with them just buy from the store. There is several mushrooms that once eaten you are going to die, there is no treatment for recovery, and pain management should be provided in a hospital setting.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a question, and maybe someone in here can tell me.  So last year I found a store selling lions mane mushrooms and they were delicious but the next day I had breathing problems.  I just bought some Vegemite for the first time to try, and after trying it I've felt lethargic.  I've never had this issue with like button mushrooms or portobellos or beer, so am I just really unlucky or is there a connection?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: I have a question, and maybe someone in here can tell me.  So last year I found a store selling lions mane mushrooms and they were delicious but the next day I had breathing problems.  I just bought some Vegemite for the first time to try, and after trying it I've felt lethargic.  I've never had this issue with like button mushrooms or portobellos or beer, so am I just really unlucky or is there a connection?


I question why any sane person would ever buy Vegemite.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Nintenfreak: I have a question, and maybe someone in here can tell me.  So last year I found a store selling lions mane mushrooms and they were delicious but the next day I had breathing problems.  I just bought some Vegemite for the first time to try, and after trying it I've felt lethargic.  I've never had this issue with like button mushrooms or portobellos or beer, so am I just really unlucky or is there a connection?

I question why any sane person would ever buy Vegemite.


You have to use a little but it's quite good.  Works as a good soup stock, too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wash off the smegma before going down to the mushroom kingdom.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mushrooms are our friends! Well, actually, no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always forage for oyster, chanterelle, and wood ear mushrooms here.

The oyster mushrooms I use either fried in fish fry, or added to smothered chicken or rabbiatchanterelles are used in all kinds of French dishes.

Wood ears are prized in asian cuisine.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I have a question, and maybe someone in here can tell me.  So last year I found a store selling lions mane mushrooms and they were delicious but the next day I had breathing problems.  I just bought some Vegemite for the first time to try, and after trying it I've felt lethargic.  I've never had this issue with like button mushrooms or portobellos or beer, so am I just really unlucky or is there a connection?


That doesn't sound like fun, guy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Listeriosis can cause mild, flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, and diarrhea or upset stomach. You also may have a stiff neck, headache, confusion, or loss of balance. Symptoms may appear as late as 2 months after you have eaten something with Listeria. Many pregnant women do not have any symptoms.

/
Reminds me, why do so many people think they know what got them sick. You don't. Period.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't have gills, so if I feel green around them, something has gone really wrong.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Listeriosis can cause mild, flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, and diarrhea or upset stomach. You also may have a stiff neck, headache, confusion, or loss of balance. Symptoms may appear as late as 2 months after you have eaten something with Listeria. Many pregnant women do not have any symptoms.

/
Reminds me, why do so many people think they know what got them sick. You don't. Period.


They know because they KNOW. Just like they know God's love is real and Q speaks the truth to them.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm shrooming and I can't deal.
 
