 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   7-year-old boy swims for an hour against currents to find help for his dad, younger sister stranded in river. "Little man also made it to shore and got help and that's what saved our lives"   (news4jax.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Family, Memorial Day, Rescue Department, Memorial Day weekend, Father, Boat, Colin MacIntyre, Personal flotation device  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What rinky dink Florida river was this?

Oh, The St. John's?

That's a major river.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the interview he credited knowing how to float on his back was what allowed him to last long enough to make it to shore. Not panicking and conserving energy in water by floating is crucial survival knowledge.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rare to see a 7-year-old with huge balls.  He should probably see a doctor for that.  After he gets a medal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mojongo: In the interview he credited knowing how to float on his back was what allowed him to last long enough to make it to shore. Not panicking and conserving energy in water by floating is crucial survival knowledge.


That's the first thing they teach in swimming lessons. Because that.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that's pretty amazing. Kid sure kept his cool.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Mojongo: In the interview he credited knowing how to float on his back was what allowed him to last long enough to make it to shore. Not panicking and conserving energy in water by floating is crucial survival knowledge.

That's the first thing they teach in swimming lessons. Because that.


It saved my ass once in a strong riptide at Sandy Beach Oahu while body surfing. The harder I swam to shore the further out I went. I started floating on my back until out of the riptide then used inbound waves to push me back to the beach. It is a frightening experience and for a seven year old to stay in control to save his family while being taken out to drown is epic.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local dad lets kids swim in a river off of his anchored boat and is surprised when they float away is perhaps the most FLORIDA takeaway I've ever had from a story.

Also ONE of your kids was wearing a life jacket?  I guess you can't beat those sorts of savings.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time I hope they all wear the life vests.

Well done, young man. Very well done.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: In the interview he credited knowing how to float on his back was what allowed him to last long enough to make it to shore. Not panicking and conserving energy in water by floating is crucial survival knowledge.


Meanwhile I can't make it up two flights of stairs without panting heavily and farting at least once.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra points awarded for staying above water with those big farking brass ones.

You rock, kid. 👍
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you owe your life to the actions of a 7yo then you should buy him a hooker and ask some serious questions to yourself about your risk assessment and planning skills and whether or not you should step foot out of your front door.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like the next Michael Phelps Olympic swimmer origin story
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Mojongo: In the interview he credited knowing how to float on his back was what allowed him to last long enough to make it to shore. Not panicking and conserving energy in water by floating is crucial survival knowledge.

Meanwhile I can't make it up two flights of stairs without panting heavily and farting at least once.


You should take up swimming.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual hero.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid showed good judgment, courage and a judicious use of the physical resources he had at his disposal.

*reads about the father*

Probably takes after his mother? A grandparent? That story was a bit of a  mess from a narrative stabdpoint, but the father comes across like someone who either completely panicked because of fear or had one too many beers because every decision he made was...just...monumentally inexplicable.

The kid on the other hand had the gumption and presence of mind of someone 2 decades older.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is mom going to use this as evidence for revoking unsupervised visits?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Since he was too drunk/stupid to take care of his kids, did he at least hang on to the rum ham?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God that poor kid.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this story makes me want to buy a life-jacket, just in case.

That kid is awesome.
 
carkiller
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Mojongo: In the interview he credited knowing how to float on his back was what allowed him to last long enough to make it to shore. Not panicking and conserving energy in water by floating is crucial survival knowledge.

That's the first thing they teach in swimming lessons. Because that.


It's still the only skill I know.
Not a strong swimmer
Youtube AEvLap_49gk
 
Loren
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brap: Local dad lets kids swim in a river off of his anchored boat and is surprised when they float away is perhaps the most FLORIDA takeaway I've ever had from a story.

Also ONE of your kids was wearing a life jacket?  I guess you can't beat those sorts of savings.


I'm guessing he figured the 7 year old was a good enough swimmer he didn't need one.  When being swept away in a big body of water is a possibility you need one, period.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why not just stay *in* the boat and pick your kids up?
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Neither the 7 year old nor the father were required to wear a life vest. He said the law applies to children age 6 and under for a vessel that's under 26 feet."

And that's why this story needs the Florida tag.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.