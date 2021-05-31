 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   The ketchup packet thrower has been confronted by police. You may all safely exit your bunkers now   (cleveland.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Gates Mills, Ohio, Automobile, Mayfield, Ohio, Apartment, Urination, Woman, Best Gyros May  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 10:53 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Couldn't cut the mustard. I don't relish their punishment.
I've trained insects to pull on prophylactics for me, I call them "condom ants".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
throwing ketchup packets at people outside Best Gyros

Who puts ketchup on a Gyro?
 
dready zim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Criminal damage: Summit Drive
A woman reported May 16 that someone had spray-painted a large penis on the side of her house. No suspects were identified.

Alright, which one of you was it?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the pen15 painter is still at large.

/ Don't drop your guard just yet, folks!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We used to fold McDonald's ketchup packets in half and place them on the restroom toilet's rim, near the front, seam facing out, and then set the toilet seat down carefully, with the little underseat nubs right on top of the packets.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sketch of the suspect released, not included in TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. Poke small whole in condiment packet.
2. Place packet on rim of toilet bowl, under seat support
3. Sit in next stall and wait...
4. Depending on direction poked hole is pointing, expect appropriate reaction.

Ketchup and Mayo/Tartar sauce packets FTW.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: throwing ketchup packets at people outside Best Gyros

Who puts ketchup on a Gyro?


Nobody I hope but they probably do fries and stuff too.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.