(WCPO Cincinnati)   Town's missing WW2 monument has finally been found ... after being used as a tool shed for the past 60 years   (wcpo.com) divider line
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The monument literally has the words "thoughts & prayers" on it. That about all we give a lot of veterans.

Also, why does the restored monument appear to have the construction quality of a temporary display?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's just a matter of days before we sign the documents for a house in SC, USA. i can't wait to leave Ohio. the stupid here is actually painful. plus me & Mrs.Swimo have no tattoos and we've never been to jail so we just don't fit in.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely forgetting about veterans for 60 years seems on brand for the US.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Completely forgetting about veterans for 60 years seems on brand for the US.


It's a fark.com default setting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WHAT a tool
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Missing for 60 years and they never thought about just building another one?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That....monument sucks.

It looks like the farking directory at an outdoor shopping plaza.

Those men who died deserve something of the bronze variety.

Also, why the hell would you put up a WW2 monument and then dismantle it for some other stupid project? Should've built the other thing somewhere else.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jankety monument.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's just a matter of days before we sign the documents for a house in SC, USA. i can't wait to leave Ohio. the stupid here is actually painful. plus me & Mrs.Swimo have no tattoos and we've never been to jail so we just don't fit in.


SC is going to be extremely disappointing.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was the perfect toolshed for his grandfathers axe.

Had the town somehow lost the know-how to build an identical structure for the last sixty years?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was hit by an SUV while walking through a crosswalk today. For real. Some kind witness on the scene asked if I wanted them to pray for me while we waited for the ambulance and then the hospital chaplain asked if I wanted him to pray for me before I got my CT scan results back.

Guys, god threw a 2 ton vehicle at me today. I don't think you should tell him where I am
 
