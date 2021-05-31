 Skip to content
 
FARK Gardening Thread for Tuesday 6/1/21
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Out of town longer than expected, but I've had the cat-sitter send pics.  Finally seeing some little plants poking their heads up!  We have collards, chard, kale, and lettuce in the containers, radishes, broccoli, and cauliflower in the raised bed (the beets, carrots and turnips are still underground), and some bok choy in the aerogarden.  Yay!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm new to it, but it just amazes me that I plant these little seeds in dirt, water them (or just watch while it rains on them), and after a while there's food!  Absolutely AMAZEBALLS!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
This year we're growing an herb garden, swiss chard, sooo many tomatoes, a variety of hot peppers, squash, watermelon and too many sunflowers.

Not exactly a balanced diet.  We switch it up every year.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Everything is in the garden, but a few plants that have just been under the grow light did not do as well as I was hoping once transplanted.

I acclimated them to the Sun a little bit, but it is so intense and hot this weekend I had to throw shade cloth over them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My other roses finally started blooming though.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I did cut back that coriopsis though
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bee-YOO-tiful roses!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: This year we're growing an herb garden, swiss chard, sooo many tomatoes, a variety of hot peppers, squash, watermelon and too many sunflowers.

Not exactly a balanced diet.  We switch it up every year.


Sounds excellent, though!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
mrs edmo says the Lillies of the Valley we planted last summer are now blooming.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Starting July 1st I can legally grow cannabis. I'm gonna save so much money and be able to work on some food production ideas.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Oh the azalea over at grandma's old stopped blooming. Time to transport it.

The rhododendrons in that park are mostly in bloom. The small one in the yard is a late bloomer.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just help put my father's garden in. At least it was done, and a neighbor was nice enough to let us borrow their tiller for the job.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This little guy is going to be red shiso when it grows up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
And these are from the perennial herb garden I'm working on - winter savory, alliums, tarragon, sage, thyme, lavender, mint, oregano, chamomile, catmint, and some pretty flowers. Salvia?

The plan is to propagate the sh*t out of anything that grows without much work on my part.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Our back yard garden has gone from this on the 15th:
Fark user imageView Full Size


To this on the 29th:
Fark user imageView Full Size


There were a few things that I wasn't sure were going to make it that are doing really well, especially a few of the tomatoes.
I think the sunflowers are going to be pretty amazing once they bloom. Initially I started everything from seeds in the basement under lights. Some did ok, others not so well. The peas and beans that I planted later on right in the ground are doing just as well, if not better, than the ones I started inside and had about a month head start.
We moved into this place a year ago, so it was a bit late and we were too busy getting settled to start a garden. So, this is sort of the "lets see what works" year. So far things seem to be working out.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I love grape jam (jelly is Ok but IMHO jam is better) which is almost impossible to find, even in the Amish grocery store near me. I used to be able to buy concord grapes at apple orchards but nobody has them any more. Well, since I am doing a lot of climbing vines on trellises due to lack of space I added one more and planted a concord vine in September, 2019. I knew I would need to wait a couple years before it fruited. Well 20 months later, I checked it and found at least 6 clusters starting. Woohoo!!! I also have container raspberries and blueberries fruiting for the first time and the strawberries I planted a couple of weeks ago are already looking like they are producing buds.

I bought my condo 4 years ago and really only thought of doing a few flowers on the patio. I keep expanding and adding things. I am 65 years old and am turning into my mother, who still had a garden her last summer when she was 94. Her father had just finished planting his last garden when he passed away at 96.

Two of the baby grape clusters:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Welcome to the dark side. You will keep thinking of more and more things to plant each year. It is an addiction but one that produces something useful.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Plants that were "volunteered" by squirrels:
Violets, tulips, daffodils, my great big peonies, irises

Plants we grew before this year:
Quince trees, saffron, ferns, camellias (much older than us, taller than the house)

Planted within the last year:
Mint, lavender, sage, lovage
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when do we have gardening threads??
Why didn't I get the memo?!
Oh, just lettuce pray.
It's the only way the cabbage can get ahead.

/cucumber
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we got 31/2 inches of rain in the last 3 days. the plants appear to have survived the deluge but we shall see.

My galvanized raised beds are supposed to come in the next week or so ill have plenty of work to do

so far the critters leave my herbs alone (thyme, chives and oregano) so I may just lean in to an herb garden a little more than I would normally. surprised as the deer tend to eat just about anything
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have approx 3000M2 of garden to care for, the apples have blossomed and are starting to grow, as are the plums, peaches and cherries. I have zuchini, pumpkins, chillies, swedes, onions, sorrel, spinach, spuds, tomatoes, beans, peas, cucumbers and strawberries all chugging along nicely and a shiate ton of weeding to do this weekend along with mowing my football field sized patch of what was once grass.... thank god I just bought a tiller and new mower or my back would be shot
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planted 2 more rows of beans.  Sowed lettuce and bok choy seeds, re-sowed celery (which I planted too early).  I worked out a 2-year plan for building more raised beds and arranging some decorative stuff in the vegetable garden.  I also put a coreopsis and a purple iris out front, and a geranium in a pot on the stoop.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...what are people doing to protect from the cicada swarms which seem to be starting to awaken? I'm pretty fearful for my babby apple tree this year. I got some netting but not quite sure how to cover an entire tree...
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The peas are coming in like crazy right now.  We've had them in some form every other day or so, I froze some too.  The ground seems warm enough to plant the beans, so I did so yesterday.  I'm trying soybean for the first time.

A friend of mine clued me on on planting potatoes that were going bad, he told me "I put some of the ooziest, icky potatoes in the ground, and look!"   I pulled cute lil spuds out of the ground yesterday.

The garlic is just about ready to come out too.   We just won't talk about the disappointing cauliflower.

I'm trying a less row based plant method this year.  So far so good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why did the lettuce blush? Because he saw the SALAD DRESSING - get it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

How big is the tree - height and diameter of drip line?  I've seen plenty of orchards that cover over pretty big trees (usually for birds).  You may meed to connect a couple pieces of netting and get some help, but it's certainly doable.  Build a simple frame of 2 vertical posts with a 2x4 across the top, and staple one edge of the netting to it in a couple of places.  Then just walk that over the top of the tree, release the netting, and gather it at the trunk.

I'm just on the edge of the cicada zone in Michigan - haven't seen any in my yard or heard any in the neighborhood.  Cold snap last week threw their schedules off, I'm sure.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My winter savory, oregano, and tarragon have gone nuts this year.  I cover them over in straw for the winter (SE Michigan, border of zones 5 & 6) and they come through just fine.

Going to experiment with small hoop-houses over 4x8 raised beds.  If those work well I may transplant the herbs into them next year so I can continue to harvest later and won't need to bother with the straw.
 
alizeran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Asparagus is done. Kiwis are going mental. Blueberries are coming on heavy. Picked a boatload of strawberries. 20 varieties of unusual tomatoes in the ground.10 varieties of peppers in.... and so much more going on. But the most exciting thing yesterday was that one of my black hollyhocks began to bloom for the first time. Been waiting two years, and it looks like its gonna be worth it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two of my three passiflora have sent up vines. I am impressed at how they spread.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Passiflora Incarnate
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maypop


No cicadas, though. We are about 20 miles too far south for cicadas tacos and cicada Alfredo.....
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The rain really helped cool everything down. Now that we're all clean and washed hopefully we can have a great June. I gave the Brussel sprouts a haircut which should help with airflow and concentrating on them little nugs. OMG Strawbs! (They treat me like an angry thread in the poltab) I'm still missing some key element of fertilizer/treatment, but these overwintered in the garage so they can't hate me THAT much. The chervil in the hanging basket finally seems to want to grow. I have never met a more delicate crybaby, but I won't surrender.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After nurturing (i.e. ignoring) it for three years, I finally got my potted fig in the ground. Got a singlet on it that I hope I don't lose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Had a frost warning yesterday, but we were fine. Did one last till, this is as nice as things will look for the rest of the year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pro tip for the dreaded CUTWORMS! A little wood/charcoal ash spread around the base of the plant repels the threat until the next rain; may wanna keep the ash off the leaves.
 
