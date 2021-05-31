 Skip to content
(TMZ) Video Mass panic at Dallas mall was caused by either a mass shooter false alarm or there was a grand opening of a new Spatula City   (tmz.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
UHF (6/12) Movie CLIP - Spatula City Commercial (1989) HD
Youtube 4BUDwj_mXKE
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This won't happen after EVERYONE has a concealed weapon.

Twice the casualties from random shooting, but a small price for freedumb.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't blame them.  That's a hell of a deal.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
studentlife.ryerson.caView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's still shopping malls?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [studentlife.ryerson.ca image 850x556]


Well, that's sinister.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: There's still shopping malls?


Well, there's at least one.

If you've seen one, you've seen the mall.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spatula City, Spatula City, Spatula City!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Madman drummers bummers: There's still shopping malls?

Well, there's at least one.

If you've seen one, you've seen the mall.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe someone reached Renewal.  If it was the mall LR took place in.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
🔫 the down fall of intelligent animals too full of them self.
Humans we're our only real enemy.
Pathetic. Shameful. And always a pyrrhic victory of the shortshighed and ignorant.
What a waste of potential.
Enjoy hell Ladies and gentlemen.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [studentlife.ryerson.ca image 850x556]


I wonder... does he sell left-handed spatulas?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They say the shots came from this store!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see the Texas Tough Guys are getting a little jumpy.
Had enough "gun fun" yet, junior?
Keep it up till you get your fill. If any of you survive, you might be smarter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I liked their spatulas so much, I bought the company.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i haven't seen whatever movie this is
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Honey pie, you're not safe here.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I worked at a mall that had a shooting scare one day. It was the middle of the afternoon, and all of a sudden there was this loud bang. We immediately shut the doors (with customers still inside with us, even though the doors were glass). Eventually security called the store and said it was a false alarm. It turned out an extremely fat, dumb mall guest thought he was walking out of the Brookstone, walked directly into their glass storefront, and dislodged it. It crashed to the floor into a billion pieces.

/There also was an actual gang-related shooting in the Macy's when I worked at the mall. But I was off that day.
//Over 100 cop cars showed up for that one
///SWAT too
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For the record I have bought one single spatula in my entire life. It has lasted 20+ years and is still totally unblemished. When I die I request to be buried with it so I may make pancakes in the afterlife
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Skateboarding might be a crime?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i haven't seen whatever movie this is


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: For the record I have bought one single spatula in my entire life. It has lasted 20+ years and is still totally unblemished. When I die I request to be buried with it so I may make pancakes in the afterlife


Do you know if there's a "No Outside Syrups" rule?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i haven't seen whatever movie this is


It's only the best movie ever made!!

/verry tasty!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i haven't seen whatever movie this is


Today, we're teaching poodles how to fly.
 
