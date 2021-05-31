 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   People who are most confident about their ability to spot fake news are the most likely to fall victim to misinformation and most of us are overconfident   (theguardian.com) divider line
40
    More: Fake, United States, overconfident participants, Election Day, United States midterm election, false news, US study, Confidence, purveyor of fake news  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thing is, fake liberal news ruffles feathers and makes me post a rant on fark.

Fake conservative news makes rednecks plant bombs and try to hang the vice president.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a fake article.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but keep in mind that conservatives are certain they can spot fake news because it is posted by the lying liberal media at the big TV networks, and newspapers, and not the real stuff from Fox, OAN, Newsmax, or the 700 Club,
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Dr. Dunning and Dr. Kruger.  Please pick up the white courtesy phone.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: In the survey, 8,285 Americans were asked to evaluate the accuracy of a series of Facebook headlines

How hard could that be?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust farkers to spot fake news better than the general public.

That is neither a compliment for farkers or the general public.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nine out of 10 participants surveyed indicated they were above average in their ability to discern false and legitimate news headlines. About a fifth of respondents rated themselves 50 or more percentiles higher than their score warranted, the analysis of a nationally representative study of data collected during and after the 2018 US midterm elections found."

Study brought to you by Dunning and Kruger.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's in the Guardian; so it must be true.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's on Faux News, I assume it's fake.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate when people are overconfident.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Dunning Kruger Effect to me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ.
🙄
I live by this maxim.
The truth is always in the middle.
Accused of rape? Okay what did you do to her to make her say that about you?
I take all info as partly correct. And then I ask questions and see if it makes sense.
Perfect example OJ Simpson. Okay Marsha OJ is an anger ball. So, why does he look normal the day of the killing? Did they have a fight after that footage? If so why didn't you show us that.
And then add to that Furman taking the 5th .
Truth is always in the middle.
OJ Simpson might have done it but something about the facts doesn't add up. At all.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I trust farkers to spot fake news better than the general public.

That is neither a compliment for farkers or the general public.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Real. This shiat happens.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Sounds like the Dunning Kruger Effect to me.


What's that? Never-mind; I'll go read half a wikipedia article on it and become an instant expert. I pick these things up pretty quickly.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: FTFA: In the survey, 8,285 Americans were asked to evaluate the accuracy of a series of Facebook headlines

How hard could that be?


If they're on Facebook they're fake. What don't people understand about this?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You know what the average person is? Average. Think of an average person. Half of all people are more stupid than that.

-George Carlin, paraphrased.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Sounds like a fake article.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TFA is an AI scrape.

/ Best method I've found to suss out veracity is time
// Cracks eventually show up
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't know...I am constantly paranoid that I will fall for a story that will end up unsubstantiated or even proven false. Or perpetuate a lie like this. As a result, I will never forward or share news unless multiple sources have confirmed it (aka after everyone knows). I have never even submitted a Fark article.

But I am pretty sure this means that I will. One of those deep fake things probably. I am poor of sight, I have not seen many pixels in my day, it is a deception just waiting to be perpetuated...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: TFA is an AI scrape.

/ Best method I've found to suss out veracity is time
// Cracks eventually show up


Here is where things go sideways. Was your comment a bot response to the AI scrape?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Real. This shiat happens.


THAT one is fake. You know how I can tell? The cookie dough tubes don't explode. God help you if you drop a tube of breakfast biscuits.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Another Government Employee: TFA is an AI scrape.

/ Best method I've found to suss out veracity is time
// Cracks eventually show up

Here is where things go sideways. Was your comment a bot response to the AI scrape?


Bot of a Bot.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: I don't know...I am constantly paranoid that I will fall for a story that will end up unsubstantiated or even proven false. Or perpetuate a lie like this. As a result, I will never forward or share news unless multiple sources have confirmed it (aka after everyone knows). I have never even submitted a Fark article.

But I am pretty sure this means that I will. One of those deep fake things probably. I am poor of sight, I have not seen many pixels in my day, it is a deception just waiting to be perpetuated...


This is a sign that you are self-monitoring, which the article states this single study found to be one of the behaviors to having a relatively accurate account of your own abilities. So, I'm saying there's a chance you're closer than average at guessing your own score based on this single study.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Real news tries to answer the questions: Who, what, why, where, when, and how?

The true answers to those questions can be verified by multiple sources.

Real news presents the facts that are currently known, then follows up with corrections and the latest information.

Everything else is either speculation or opinion. Speculation and opinion presented as "news', including roundtable discussions, is pure and utter bullshiat - it only serves to manipulate, misinform, and misdirect.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: You know what the average person is? Average. Think of an average person. Half of all people are more stupid than that.

-George Carlin, paraphrased.


One of the greats.

It wasn't until I was in the US Navy that I got a real exposure to how stupid people are.  I lived a sheltered life, back then.
 
crinz83
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

"REAL NEWS!"                                                 "FAKE NEWS!"
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If there's no link to a reputable source, it's a lie.  If it's text on an image, it's an intentional lie that they don't want you to try to look up and are hoping you're too lazy to type it into google manually.
 
jekfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Yeah, but keep in mind that conservatives are certain they can spot fake news because it is posted by the lying liberal media at the big TV networks, and newspapers, and not the real stuff from Fox, OAN, Newsmax, or the 700 Club,


If it's on CNN.com it's most likely fake
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Sounds like the Dunning Kruger Effect to me.


Could be.
But a recent survey suggests that people are over confident when it comes to their ability to spot instances of Dunning Kruger effect.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing to get hung about
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NilartPax: Persnickety Paladin: I don't know...I am constantly paranoid that I will fall for a story that will end up unsubstantiated or even proven false. Or perpetuate a lie like this. As a result, I will never forward or share news unless multiple sources have confirmed it (aka after everyone knows). I have never even submitted a Fark article.

But I am pretty sure this means that I will. One of those deep fake things probably. I am poor of sight, I have not seen many pixels in my day, it is a deception just waiting to be perpetuated...

This is a sign that you are self-monitoring, which the article states this single study found to be one of the behaviors to having a relatively accurate account of your own abilities. So, I'm saying there's a chance you're closer than average at guessing your own score based on this single study.


No! You are lulling me into complacency! Then the next thing I know  Wham! I am sending FW:fw:fw:FW: haksap cure insomnia, restores hairgrowth and reduce visceral fat by 30%! Joe Biden does not want you to know. Emails.

/Thank you very much for reassuring me. You are very kind.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pull the wool over your own eyes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Deck, sit them down for a D-K test.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this headline accusing me?

I know what's true and what's not...and there's a whole lotta things I'm not entirely sure about, but I know the difference between truth and lies.  And I know I don't like you.

Split Lip Rayfield -Truth & Lies- Music Video
Youtube zEqKHSqJuBY
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I've made many stupid mistakes in my life, and had to explain my failures in front of rooms full of intelligent and pitiless people. Keeps me humble.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People actually track this stuff. The networks have been repeatedly ranked for their . Their fans line up exactly where the liberals claim.
 
DrKnow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This might be a little on the nose, but has anybody read the actual study?   The link in TFA is a paywall and the article doesn't provide a citation.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Real news tries to answer the questions: Who, what, why, where, when, and how?

The true answers to those questions can be verified by multiple sources.

Real news presents the facts that are currently known, then follows up with corrections and the latest information.

Everything else is either speculation or opinion. Speculation and opinion presented as "news', including roundtable discussions, is pure and utter bullshiat - it only serves to manipulate, misinform, and misdirect.


The "why" is sometimes problematic, however. Not that I'm disagreeing with you in principle, just that trying to answer "why" (even for science) can be fraught with assumptions, biases, etc, that deviate from strict facts.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ansius: "Nine out of 10 participants surveyed indicated they were above average in their ability to discern false and legitimate news headlines. About a fifth of respondents rated themselves 50 or more percentiles higher than their score warranted, the analysis of a nationally representative study of data collected during and after the 2018 US midterm elections found."

Study brought to you by Dunning and Kruger.


Dunning and Kruger is the name of my Captain and Tennile cover band.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lsherm: The Devil's Bartender: Real. This shiat happens.

THAT one is fake. You know how I can tell? The cookie dough tubes don't explode. God help you if you drop a tube of breakfast biscuits.


Maybe your mama's little oven isn't quite as hot.

/divine
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.