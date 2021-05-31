 Skip to content
 
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Oregon has another dead whale that washed up on a beach. Maybe the Oregon Department of Transportation will give explosives another go 51 years after the failed attempt   (wildrivers.lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whalesdead Beach
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Exploding whale is the name of your mom's onlyfans account.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just didn't use enough explosives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ginnungagap42: They just didn't use enough explosives.

[Fark user image 689x421] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have become death, destroyer of sperm whales.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FNG: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yPuaSY0c​MK8]


Wonder if he will come out of retirement?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image image 600x400]


Is that really at the site?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also right above this beach is kind of a neat hillside resort called Whaleshead (of course). Cabins and such. Some are nice.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badafuco: common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image image 600x400]

Is that really at the site?


Looks that way. https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/e​x​ploding-whale-memorial-park
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badafuco: common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image image 600x400]

Is that really at the site?


No, the park is sorta in town up the river a bit. The whale was blown up on the ocean shoreline.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE
 
Adebisi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: Badafuco: common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image image 600x400]

Is that really at the site?

No, the park is sorta in town up the river a bit. The whale was blown up on the ocean shoreline.


Right and just so everyone is clear this whale washed ashore over 100 miles to the south closer to the California/Oregon border.  Given the location they probably could use explosives if they wanted to give it a try, but that would be costly, probably wouldn't work, and cause a media sensation.  Instead, they will likely pull it out to sea or simply bury it.
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do. It.

Blow it up. Sell tickets!!!
 
