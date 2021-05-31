 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(India Today)   We're gonna need a faster boat   (indiatoday.in) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Hippopotamus, Lake Victoria, viral video, YouTube, group of friends, Crocodile snaps, narrow escape, video clip  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 7:41 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"speedboat"
Boat, you had one job,,,
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FNG: That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.


Apparently neither did the boat owners.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dude was probably looking for some action.
/IYKWIMAITYD
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've also been Dicken Muchena lately.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FNG: That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.

Apparently neither did the boat owners.


That's a lot of water to displace for an animal that size.  Impressive.  That said, the size of the wake on the boat appeared to get smaller to me when the hippo started chasing.  I think they slowed down a little so that it could keep up and they could get a better video.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Viral marketing stunt for the new Hungry Hungry Hippos movie, from the producers of Battleship.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: I think they slowed down a little so that it could keep up and they could get a better video.


Looks like it to me too.  Also, if they were giving a wide berth the alpha male wouldn't get upset.  Anyway, I don't know how deep that water was but underwater video of hippos shows them running underwater not swimming much.

Despite being semiaquatic and having webbed feet, an adult hippo is not a particularly good swimmer nor can it float. It is rarely found in deep water; when it is, the animal moves by porpoise-like leaps from the bottom.[8]:3
 
stevecore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: AirForceVet: FNG: That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.

Apparently neither did the boat owners.

That's a lot of water to displace for an animal that size.  Impressive.  That said, the size of the wake on the boat appeared to get smaller to me when the hippo started chasing.  I think they slowed down a little so that it could keep up and they could get a better video.


Yea. It wasn't exactly like they were fleeing for their lives.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe boaters in Africa should have M-80s on board to scare them off.

But if they doesn't work....yikes.

/Never claimed it was a good idea.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FNG: That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.


Hippos are not to be trifled with.  They kill more people every year than lions and tigers combined.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TURN YOUR HIPPO SIDEWAYS!
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: AirForceVet: FNG: That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.

Apparently neither did the boat owners.

That's a lot of water to displace for an animal that size.  Impressive.  That said, the size of the wake on the boat appeared to get smaller to me when the hippo started chasing.  I think they slowed down a little so that it could keep up and they could get a better video.


Wake isn't always proportional to speed. A craft that is hauling ass while planed off doesn't necessarily throw off a lot of wake.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FNG: That hippo was haulin' ass.  Didn't know they could swim that fast.


They don't!

They're actually running along the bottom and coming up for air.

Seriously
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.