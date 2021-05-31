 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   "This is not a model kit that you just snap together. No one's ever built a 62-foot steel chicken before"   (newschannel9.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...well, not as far as YOU know, anyway. "
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plans call for a room inside the base of the chicken that can be rented to visitors. The mayor says he's heard from newlyweds interested in booking it for a honeymoon suite.

I'm sorry The Cloaca Suite is booked that weekend, but I think we may have an opening in our Beak.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not true. That robot chicken guy did it in his basement with spare parts! Figure it out!
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A GIS finds numerous pictures of the partially constructed giant chicken. Why does the article have none? Because they don't want to pay for it, or because the chicken is not that giant?
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: A GIS finds numerous pictures of the partially constructed giant chicken. Why does the article have none? Because they don't want to pay for it, or because the chicken is not that giant?


Fark user imageView Full Size

I would describe that as a pretty giant chicken.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone loves a nice big cock.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Everyone loves a nice big cock.


Difficulty: Patina...
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves

fodors.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a Kaiju Movie.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Everyone loves a nice big cock.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Summoner101: Rent Party: Everyone loves a nice big cock.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x375]


So ISIS' work on Fisto Roboto finally paid off then?
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like most models, I'd obsess over the perfect way to do the feathers on one wing, burn out and say "f*ck it".
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Rent Party: Everyone loves a nice big cock.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x375]


Domo Arigato, fister roboto
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
jostemikk.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We spend money on the dumbest shiat.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My 61 foot chicken burns with envy
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ariiiise chicken.
 
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This one just sits and rolls its eyes at our town. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Everyone loves a nice big cock.


Right next to the World's Biggest Hoe
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They are building a giant flower chicken to attract tourists? Did I read that right?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After you're done at the chicken (one article I found said it's being built next to Harvey's Supermarket), there's a Mexican restaurant, so you can go over to Rancho Grande:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll never be over Rancho Grande.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

schubie: This one just sits and rolls its eyes at our town. [Fark user image 284x177]


It used to flap its wings.

/ Lawn
// Off it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Schrödinger's Rooster starring Foghorn Leghorn
Youtube cKx7v-uHDRQ
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I kind of hope it meets the same fate as the Galve Goat often does.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: schubie: This one just sits and rolls its eyes at our town. [Fark user image 284x177]

It used to flap its wings.

/ Lawn
// Off it


It's the reason South GA is building their own chicken.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Relevant pic missing from article
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
