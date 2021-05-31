 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   If you don't aggravate your teenager your teenager will aggravate you   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That made me chuckle.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, so she's gonna put dad in the bad nursing home.

But still worth it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It loses its charm when you realize that was about the 20th take. Blooper reel in the comments.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who's got teenagers?

Ha!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmmm mmm mmm mmmm.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll have to remember that play for later...
 
whosits_112
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That kid has a deep-ass voice 🤣
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
blooper reel from original account

https://www.tiktok.com/@ariiiiibaaby/​v​ideo/6966986782126673157?lang=en&is_co​py_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
 
