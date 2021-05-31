 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sunday World)   There are many ways to get a radio presenter to play your music. Sending semen-stained letters isn't one of them   (sundayworld.com) divider line
20
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 6:02 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now morbid curiosity compels me to really want to hear Anthony Lennon's Beat The Meetles
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so stains are out, but is it still unacceptable if the letter is actually written in semen? Because I've got a dip pen for calligraphy and this article is giving me ideas...

/Invisible ink, just read it under a blacklight
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ryebread: Okay, so stains are out, but is it still unacceptable if the letter is actually written in semen? Because I've got a dip pen for calligraphy and this article is giving me ideas...

/Invisible ink, just read it under a blacklight


Or just use it as glue and toss some glitter on it. Everybody loves getting letters with semen-glitter
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That takes balls.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Tear Stained Letter
Youtube lkUlEFq5ZmE

It'll be about the saddest thing,
Your mailman ever did bring around.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Red Peters- Ballad Of A Dog Named Stains
Youtube r6MTTkGsz3E
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've done some pretty horrible things to get my music heard. Including throwing up in the basement toilet at CBGBs. But semen in a card? That's next level
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's not what Harry told me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another item scratched from the "stuff chicks dig" list.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't you just love it when your favorite song cums on the radio?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I've done some pretty horrible things to get my music heard. Including throwing up in the basement toilet at CBGBs. But semen in a card? That's next level


So, what you're saying is there's a vas deferens between his tactics and yours?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In many ways, Eric was the embodiment of punk's DIY ethic: awkward, rough, fearlessly enthusiastic and occasionally inspired.
"I'm one of those c*nts that brings tapes into record companies," said a nervous and slightly tipsy Eric as he delivered his demo tape to Stiff's offices in summer 1977.
The cassette in question had originally housed Eric Clapton's Rainbow concert, over which the young bedroom bard had recorded a selection of his songs on a tape recorder in his Wandsworth bed-sit - among them Whole Wide World.
Two weeks later 'Wreckless Eric' was signed to Stiff and recording the track at Pathway Studios with Nick Lowe producing.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I just thought it would be proof that I was trying to get my work done," he said, "and my music heard and that was basically the avenue I was going through and persevering with.
"I'm not 21 years of age any more and I just felt I had a collection put together.
"I feel that they paid no heed whatsoever to that side of what I was trying to promote."


"So I wiped spooge on more shiate she didn't want and sent some to her mom! Is that really so unreasonable?"
 
payattention
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, no wonder I never found any success as a recording artist!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Creepiness aside, a 76-year-old producing that much semen is kind of impressive.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Serious Post on Serious Thread: I've done some pretty horrible things to get my music heard. Including throwing up in the basement toilet at CBGBs. But semen in a card? That's next level

So, what you're saying is there's a vas deferens between his tactics and yours?


Vast difference. Tomato/potato. Mine never involved semen. Just vomit. Also wondering when they moved the CBs stage to Las Vegas did they take the toilet as well? I mean that was part of the whole experience. That and the bar that was bigger than the stage.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stained implies he tried to remove it.

More likely, they were coated with jizz. Crusty with it, yes?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So make sure you stain it evenly and all over so it looks uniformed and unstained; though, it be stained.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.