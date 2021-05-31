 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A handy, dandy guide to the Tulsa massacre and other racist massacres that have happened that aren't taught about in our school system   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.


I highly recommend A People's History of the United States.

It's a history book from the perspective of the people, not the rulers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean Repuglcian school systems.

Does Texas still wag the public education publishing industry dog through sheer numbers?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I grew up in the South, in a Baptist school.  I never heard of any of these.  I read history, mostly European, but a fair amount of US history.  I never heard of any of this.  Jesus Fark.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.


Was it HBO's Watchmen? Seemed like most people who didn't know learned its existence from that show, and many assumed at first it was fictional.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

I highly recommend A People's History of the United States.

It's a history book from the perspective of the people, not the rulers.


The first page of which should be read out on the steps of the Columbus court house on Columbus Day, each year until that sick holiday is eliminated.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nadie_AZ: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

I highly recommend A People's History of the United States.

It's a history book from the perspective of the people, not the rulers.

The first page of which should be read out on the steps of the Columbus court house on Columbus Day, each year until that sick holiday is eliminated.


This page, I presume?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, growing up in Florida, in junior high school our 8th grade history teacher covered several of the race riots/massacres (including Tulsa) but never once mentioned Rosewood. I didn't find out about that one 'till I lived in Tallahassee.

🇺🇸1923 FLORIDA ROSEWOOD MASSACRE ↔ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN ...REALLY ? 🌺#LESTWEFORGET 🌺
Youtube -NaXc6T3lYQ
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

Was it HBO's Watchmen? Seemed like most people who didn't know learned its existence from that show, and many assumed at first it was fictional.


No, actually it was just a random thread on Twitter - maybe one by Kevin M. Kruse. He's a historian.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, this is simply white persecution propaganda! When will cancel culture stop!?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ranjani Chakraborty's Missing Chapter series on Vox has covered many of these stories.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: You mean Repuglcian school systems.

Does Texas still wag the public education publishing industry dog through sheer numbers?


There should really be teaching the same stuff at schools across the country, this aint the freaking 1820s.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

Was it HBO's Watchmen? Seemed like most people who didn't know learned its existence from that show, and many assumed at first it was fictional.


It's in both HBO's Watchmen and Lovecraft Country.
 
dracos31
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's odd that people who are so enamored of their heritage get so upset when you point out what that heritage is.

Wait, not odd...pathetically predictable and sad. That's what it is.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the history of race relations blows your mind, wait til you hear about the history of labor relations.

Yet another thing they don't want to teach in schools.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is the shiat Republicans across the country are trying to ban, calling it 'Critical Race Theory'. They want to ignore the racist violence that was the norm for much of American history, they want to pretend that the Founders were flawless demigods instead of racist, short-sighted, self-important rich jackoffs, and they want to continue to glorify the white supremacist traitors of the Confederacy with statues.

In short, Republicans want to teach the white supremacists' version of history, because the GQP is the party of white supremacists.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"If the cullud folk would just work hard, apply themselves, save money and live right, they could live a good life."

(Those People work hard, apply themselves, save money, live right and live a good life.)

"Them ni*BONG*s are gittin' uppity! BURN!"
 
RasIanI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"In the Colfax massacre, after a close election, a Black militia group grew concerned that the White Leauge (a White nationalist group), would try to take over the court house, so they holed up there."

Sounds like some of the crazy scenarios some folks are describing for the 2024 elections.
 
Likwit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Tulsa not taught? I feel like it depends on the school. We definitely learned about that.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The TV show The Watchmen isn't real. The fictional town of Tulsa never existed.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to public school in NYC, didn't learn about Tulsa nor the others until well after college.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ishkur: If the history of race relations blows your mind, wait til you hear about the history of labor relations.

Yet another thing they don't want to teach in schools.


Theyre_the_same_picture.meme
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republican History: "The Founding Fathers (Washington, Jefferson and Franklin, maybe Adams and Hamilton if we remember they exist) created America by kicking out the evil Brits because Americans were Taxed Enough Already. Then everything was fine until Abraham Lincoln decided to step all over States' Rights (but he was still a hero and the greatest Republican) and attacked the South first, starting the Civil War. Afterwards, everything was fine again, until we had to singlehandedly save Europe twice, then save the world from Communism, which we did purely out of benevolence and with absolutely no crimes against humanity of our own..

Racism, which was never really much of a problem to begin with (and was exclusively done by liberals), ended when Martin Luther King did peaceful protests that didn't inconvenience anybody and everybody approved of."
 
Likwit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ishkur: If the history of race relations blows your mind, wait til you hear about the history of labor relations.

Yet another thing they don't want to teach in schools.


We learned about that too. What the fark kind of shiathole states are you all living in?
 
bo_loo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whar Elaine, AR massacre, Whar?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Likwit: Ishkur: If the history of race relations blows your mind, wait til you hear about the history of labor relations.

Yet another thing they don't want to teach in schools.

We learned about that too. What the fark kind of shiathole states are you all living in?


"United."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LordJiro: In short, Republicans want to teach the white supremacists' version of history


So they want america 1776-1954 to come back... and 1954 is being generous since the vast majority of those who were in that generation were still racist mofos until they died.

Institutional racism is a thing and it still alive, thanks to cops, religion and politicians, the 3 pillars of hate, racism and totalitarianism.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The sight of black protesters riled growers conservatives, and acting with their interests in mind, the parish's African-American sheriff formed a posse of whites in vehicles to faced down strikers. Surprised at the opposition, Keys's marchers retreated." [FTA]

Fixed for summer 2021
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh subby. What the farking fark made you think that school was designed to teach us information we need to live a successful adult life, when there are so many teachers who need to force math proofs, shakespeare, and all that other worthless garbage down your throat so you have a head full of useless information and no idea how to do basic things that real life requires
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Learned about Tulsa, Rosewood, Emmitt Till etc from my black parents. Learned about Japanese internment camps from my friends. Learned about the labor movement from college theater classes. If it weren't for diverse friends, family and the arts...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On the one hand, there's legitimate criticism of how certain things are emphasized and de-emphasized in the chronicling of untold American history in the 1619 Project.

On the other hand, this is how the Tulsa massacre was reported by local media contemporaneously and most of us were taught this version of history (if at all) in grade school.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Swino
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have been spending time on Facebook, enjoying the hell out of reading triggered white folks yelling about how we shouldn't be wallowing in the past and then pointing out that it's Memorial Day.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sherman shoulda used more gas.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Swino: I have been spending time on Facebook, enjoying the hell out of reading triggered white folks yelling about how we shouldn't be wallowing in the past and then pointing out that it's Memorial Day.


That's trollific.
 
ansius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dracos31: It's odd that people who are so enamored of their heritage get so upset when you point out what that heritage is.

Wait, not odd...pathetically predictable and sad. That's what it is.


"Area man defends what he thinks his heritage is."
 
ansius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In another reply, the author of this tweet says he will do one for the massacres of indigenous peoples.

He really doesn't know how much work he's in for if he attempts that one.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here is an interactive map of lynchings and race riots in America. The website should be mandatory reading in high school. You can find out about lynchings that may have happened in your county.
https://plaintalkhistory.com/monroean​d​florencework/explore/
It is absolutely fascinating.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's been my experience that most history of any depth or nuance beyond the mainstream narrative, is taught in university.

That way, 90% of most Americans learn the mere basics, ever, of their history.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Here is an interactive map of lynchings and race riots in America. The website should be mandatory reading in high school. You can find out about lynchings that may have happened in your county.
https://plaintalkhistory.com/monroeand​florencework/explore/
It is absolutely fascinating.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It has a timeline feature, so you can watch the waves of race hate wash over the country.
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

Was it HBO's Watchmen? Seemed like most people who didn't know learned its existence from that show, and many assumed at first it was fictional.


Watchmen was amazing.  Interestingly, the Tulsa massacre was one of the few historic events shared with our world and the miniseries.  No spoilers for anyone who hasn't seen it yet though!
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I went to 11 different schools growing up. A mixture of public, religious private, DoD and Embassy schools, and I never heard of the Tulsa Massacre. I went to school in D.C. for 4 years and was one of only two white kids in my entire elementary school (I was in the 6th grade and the other white kid was in 1st), and still nothing about Tulsa. The closest thing in the ballpark would be John Brown's raid on Harper's Ferry.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

Was it HBO's Watchmen? Seemed like most people who didn't know learned its existence from that show, and many assumed at first it was fictional.


It definitely wasn't taught even in the school I attended in the Bay Area, California. I learned about it only slightly before The Watchmen, and I am happy that it brought this awareness, but also horrified that such a thing is what it took.

Between the depiction in The Watchmen, and the depiction in Lovecraft Country, hopefully people are starting to get it. They aren't exaggerations. If anything, they undersell it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Here is an interactive map of lynchings and race riots in America. The website should be mandatory reading in high school. You can find out about lynchings that may have happened in your county.
https://plaintalkhistory.com/monroeand​florencework/explore/
It is absolutely fascinating.


Not sute that's the most accurate word.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are a million things that "should" be taught in history class.  There's barely enough time to cover the basics.

And really twitter twit, "taught about"?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.

Was it HBO's Watchmen? Seemed like most people who didn't know learned its existence from that show, and many assumed at first it was fictional.


That's where I first heard about it.

It's my opinion that we are taught American Mythology, not American History.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grew up in Oklahoma, was never taught in HS history or Oklahoma History class.  Watchmen brought it to my attention too.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: You mean Repuglcian school systems.

Does Texas still wag the public education publishing industry dog through sheer numbers?

There should really be teaching the same stuff at schools across the country, this aint the freaking 1820s.


Yeah but sTaTe'S rIghTs or whatever.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casey17: I didn't find out about the Tulsa massacre until a couple of years ago & I'm in my mid-50's.
Going to school in rural N. GA didn't help, obvs.


Me too. We were taught in N Ga that the Civil War was fought over States' Rights. The most I remember seeing on slavery was the drawing of how a slave ship was arranged. I guess it was included so we could see how efficiently we could pack folks on a slave ship. Never any mention of deaths on board or Africans actually killing themselves onboard, which happened.
The Civil War, to us, was taught as a glorious time in American history where men were like Ashley Wilkes and women were Scarlett O'Hara. And hey, there is a laser show at Stone Mountain where they animate Jackson, Davis, and Lee! Damn, we were so farked up in Georgia. Who am I kidding? We ARE farked up in rural Georgia. MTG is my representative. I withheld my vote, for whatever that's worth, since she ran unopposed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ya I knew nothing about Tulsa until recently. Indescribably horrific. It reveals the racist underbelly of America that persists to this day.
 
