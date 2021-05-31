 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   ♫ Shave and a vaccine ♪ Two bits ♩   (seattletimes.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 5:02 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...but to they use Pinaud after like a proper barber shop?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a trap!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: ...but to they use Pinaud after like a proper barber shop?


If they're true club men they'll use Clubman. Ask about the Brut armpit special.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get the vaccine, before we have to send in the barber...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good, good. Infiltrate their social circles.

*Laughs anti-covidly*
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.