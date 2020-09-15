 Skip to content
 
Covid pandemic in the US easing only for the vaccinated. Fark needs a schadenfreude tag
30
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made one for a photoshop contest a while back
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of weeks before I get the second dose. I can't wait.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As turgid as my schadenböner is, the fact is that those of us who did the responsible thing and got vaccinated -- or those who are unable to for genuine medical reasons -- still find ourselves at the mercy of the conspiracy-swilling farkers who seem intent on brewing up new mutations, and for whom ohfarkyeahspreadit.jpg is a way of life.

This isn't sustainable. Something needs to be done. So, what do we do about it? The obvious solution would be educating these farking numpties, but how do you teach someone who wears their ignorance like armor? Anyone who has seen the way these people construct arguments knows one simple truth -- it is easier to add another layer to the conspiracy than it is to debunk it. Research has even shown that countering conspiracies with truth often leads to people embracing the conspiracy even more strongly. So, what do we do?

Simple, we fight fire with fire, conspiracy with conspiracy. We add another layer to the existing batshiat, and twist it to our ends. To that end, I propose:

1. The COVID virus was purposefully released from a lab in Wuhan
2. The purpose is population control
3. GateSoros architected it
4. They're smart enough to realize that a population of compliant sheep is better than a population of free-thinkers
5. Therefore, it was decided that only those who took the vaccine would be spared
6. The vaccines do "shed", but not in the way that people have thought so far. This shedding is to signal that vaccines are widely available. Once enough of this shed material is detected in the air, phase two of the plan begins.
7. Phase two involves the real COVID being set loose, not the neutered version they let out first. It has the same spike protein, so the vaccine works just as well against it, but has near 100% lethality and remains airborne for years.
8. The only way to survive long enough to fight back against the elites is to be a wolf in sheep's clothing. Get vaccinated, so you can lead the rebellion in the war to come.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what happens in two weeks.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


September 15, 2020
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That sounds like a "them" problem.

And it's also easily solved so you'll forgive me for not giving a damn at this point.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So once again I am reminded that only 1 in 4 in the Florida Panhandle, Lower Alabammy area are vaccinated.

Wife dragged me to Lowe's today and it was packed with customers.  Not one in ten was masked.

Funny thing is all these idiots will relate their heroic battle against COVID.  They think I will empathize with their dumb asses.
 
Gotfire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We are doomed
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches


Crabs. There's a reason they keep evolving.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's hoping the Venn diagram of the unvaccinated and the Nazi GOP members are just a circle.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In an analysis, the Post found that if vaccinated people are removed from assessing the data, the case rate for unvaccinated Americans is similar to the case rate for all residents on December 31.

That's really mysterious. I wonder what's causing that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches


The bees. Didn't you ever see Wargames?
 
maxwellton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't fix stupid, but you can let it go extinct.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: A couple of weeks before I get the second dose. I can't wait.


Serous business. Schedule the next day off from work. I got mine and I've never been knocked on my ass so hard.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ryebread: Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches

Crabs. There's a reason they keep evolving.


Maybe the kind you have....
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Darwin smiles with glee,
rubs bony hands together.

/Seems like a self-selecting issue
//Unfortunately it spills over onto the rest of us
///Still too many who CAN'T get vaccinated ☹
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ryebread: Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches

Crabs. There's a reason they keep evolving.


If you dont use the special shampoo and comb then yeah they are gonna keep coming back.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches


Octopuses. If we don't kill the oceans (big "if," I know) then after all these millennia their alien invasion plan will finally be successful.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ryebread:

Turgid Schadenboner is the name of my  Cannibal Corpse, Right Said Fred, Charlotte Church inspired barbershop quintet.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have been continually surprised at how things have changed for the better in the past few weeks since I completed vaccination, both for me and everyone around me.

Walking around without a mask still feels somewhat like nudity. I can see how Muslim women grow to like the veil. I am enjoying seeing particular faces literally in a new light. Bearded guys who I imagined as clean-shaven are one example. People with remarkably pretty eyes can be less attractive when they show their faces. I wonder how people regard my new look.

I'm enjoying it. Looking forward to this summer. Six or eight weeks ago I was not anticipating this huge change for the better.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you know your history, you know the Church fought lightning rods as a sinful attempt to avoid God's wrath.

Farmers converted to science (just a little) about as quickly as somebody's barn getting burned down came to their attention.  Eventually, it was just the church steeples getting hit, and then the church folded.

When only the cultists are getting COVID in significant numbers, it may just start to seep into their heads that God isn't on their side.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ryebread: 8. The only way to survive long enough to fight back against the elites is to be a wolf in sheep's clothing. Get vaccinated, so you can lead the rebellion in the war to come.


I heard the vaccine is part of the Chinese long game.  The virus was just a trojan horse to get people to take the far more deadly vaccine...they planned it all along.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Let's see what happens in two weeks.


Ah, yes. Two weeks away from another apocalypse. Again.
The U.S. is past the point of large scale outbreaks. Otherwise, we would have seen them after Spring Break and Easter.
Half the adult population is now fully vaccinated, with an average of 1 and a half million new doses being given per day.
And now, data is out saying that if you're vaccinated, even if you contract Covid-19, which your odds are very small, the chance of transmitting it is even smaller.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That sounds like a "them" problem.

And it's also easily solved so you'll forgive me for not giving a damn at this point.


It's a them problem, but them includes their kids who are denied education and healthcare, and all of the medical workers who have to take care of them.
 
KB202
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches


Octopuses.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: ryebread: Alwysadydrmr: Which species should/ could take over once humanity has obliterated itself?

/my money is on cockroaches

Crabs. There's a reason they keep evolving.

Maybe the kind you have....


Wikipedia - Carcinisation

Popular Science - December 14, 2020 - Why everything eventually becomes a crab
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: ryebread: 8. The only way to survive long enough to fight back against the elites is to be a wolf in sheep's clothing. Get vaccinated, so you can lead the rebellion in the war to come.

I heard the vaccine is part of the Chinese long game.  The virus was just a trojan horse to get people to take the far more deadly vaccine...they planned it all along.


That's why Obama used his time machine to triple cross Xi Jinping by going back and having DARPA funnel money to Moderna for mRNA vaccine research. Jesus christ, just study it out, sheeple.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I want to laugh but American stupidity always carries a lot of collateral damage
 
